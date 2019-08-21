StepStone Group Names Scott Hart as Co-CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StepStone Group, a global private markets specialist, has named Scott Hart as Co-CEO. He will work closely with Monte Brem, a founding partner and CEO since 2007, overseeing the firm's management and strategic direction.

One of the primary objectives when StepStone was founded was to build an organization that would last generations. As such, the firm is continually assessing its organization and remains committed to further strengthening its management team.

"Scott was one of the first employees we hired," said Mr. Brem. "Over the last 12 years, time and again, he has risen to the challenge. Whether helping to grow our leading co-investment business, or as head of private equity, he has shown that he is a talented investor, deal maker, and leader. Scott exemplifies the entrepreneurial and collegial values that StepStone holds dear."

Mr. Hart is the head of private equity, a member of the executive and private equity investment committees and helps to run the firm's global co-investment practice. He has been instrumental in the firm's global expansion, living in London for a time to help launch the firm's European business.

After working at Morgan Stanley and TPG Capital, Mr. Hart joined StepStone in 2007. He proved himself a strategic thinker and effective leader, rising through the ranks to make partner in 2013. Throughout his tenure at StepStone, he has cultivated long-lasting relationships with some of the firm's earliest and largest clients, demonstrating a collaborative partnership-based approach to assisting these clients in building market-leading private markets programs.

Mr. Hart said, "I am as honored to join Monte as Co-CEO as I am humbled by the responsibility to our clients and team members. I am excited about the future of StepStone and the team that we have built, and I appreciate the confidence that my partners have placed in me to help steer the company going forward."

Mr. Hart's appointment as Co-CEO is a continuation of StepStone's efforts to expand the management team of the firm. Jason Ment was recently appointed as President and Co-COO, focusing on daily operational matters for the firm. Mr. Ment joined StepStone as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for the firm in 2010.

StepStone is a global private markets specialist that provides customized investment, advisory, and portfolio monitoring services to institutional investors. With more than US$260 billion of total capital allocations, including over US$52 billion of assets under management, the Firm covers the spectrum of opportunities in private markets across the globe. StepStone uses a disciplined, research-focused approach that prudently integrates fund, secondary, and co-investments across private equity, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure to create solutions that are customized according to the objectives of each clients' private markets investment program. StepStone is a global firm with 18 offices in 13 countries. Learn more at www.stepstoneglobal.com.

