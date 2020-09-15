Steraligner Cleaning System Now Available Through Invisalign Doctor Store & Invisalign Accessories Site

Dr. Sam Daher, co-founder and president of Steraligner, remarked on his excitement about the announcement, saying, "We believe the best clear aligner in the industry deserves the best care possible, and Steraligner aligner cleaning solution is the perfect complementary product to Invisalign clear aligners." Daher continued, "Aligners can accumulate plaque build-up after long periods of wear, depending on the interaction of naturally-occurring bacteria and other factors in some patients. I wanted to go beyond simple cleaning to develop the most effective cleaning approach possible to help my Invisalign patients maintain great hygiene and get that new aligner look and feel every day. After numerous rounds of development and laboratory testing, we achieved that with Steraligner, and I'm thrilled to make it available to Invisalign providers and their patients through these Invisalign resource sites."

Dr. Lawrence Hier, co-founder and CEO of Steraligner, echoed Daher's comments, saying, "We know that fresh, clean aligners are important to patients, and we are happy to be working with Align to make this exceptional cleaning solution available to Invisalign practices and their patients to enhance the treatment experience."

Steraligner is available in the U.S. and Canada to Invisalign practices through the Invisalign Doctor Site web store and to patients through InvisalignAccessories.com and Steraligner.com.

About Steraligner

Developed by world-renowned orthodontists Dr. Sam Daher and Dr. Lawrence Hier, Steraligner is the dental industry's most efficient and effective clear aligner and oral device cleanser. Steraligner is designed as a total solution for keeping your aligners clean and fresh in the easiest and simplest way. The product has been tested and approved by thousands of dental professionals worldwide. Since the launch of the original Steraligner cleaning solution, Steraligner has added Sterasmile, an innovative on-the-go version of the marquee aligner cleaner, to the product line. Used in tandem, Steraligner's products ensure that dental patients never have to deal with dirty aligners ever again. Steraligner is the dba for Larsam, LP, the maker of Steraligner cleaning solution.

For more information about Steraligner, please visit https://steraligner.com/.

