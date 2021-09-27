StereoLogic Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StereoLOGIC, Ltd., (https://www.stereologic.com/), which offers a fully integrated process discovery and task mining technology platform that enables companies to quickly and accurately analyze, improve, and control their business operations, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (https://www.rubensteinpr.com/) as its agency of record.

StereoLOGIC, a Gartner Cool Vendor, plans to leverage Rubenstein Public Relations' long-standing media connections and expertise in the technology, data analytics and logistics industries, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results. Rubenstein will also be tasked with developing and revamping StereoLOGIC's social media presence and platforms.

"Most companies know they have productivity or process gaps, but they don't know how to look for them. We've hired Rubenstein Public Relations to help us spread the word that our unique technology platform not only identifies the problem quickly but can identify cost savings of up to 50% in the first week," said Sofia Passova, Ph.D, CEO of StereoLOGIC. "RPR is a leader in the organizational technology sector and we are confident their strong media relationships and comprehensive branding and messaging strategies will generate successful results for us."

Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, noted, "As companies around the world face multiple challenges related to digital transformation, StereoLOGIC is outpacing the market for organizational productivity solutions and its proprietary, patented technology solutions will help position the company as a world leader in integrated operational intelligence, process mining, and task mining."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

About StereoLOGIC, Ltd.

StereoLOGIC is one of the leading process discovery and mining solutions on the market, helping businesses improve their overall performance and success. The company offers a fully integrated Operation Intelligence, Processing Mining, and Task Mining platform. Such resources provide clients with accessible and efficient methods to hasten business processes and tasks, identify the best process candidates for automation and uncover millions of dollars in recoverable cost savings within one week of implementation. StereoLOGIC's patented strategies resolve current comprised performance issues that have resulted from a COVID-19 business climate. Learn more at www.stereologic.com)

