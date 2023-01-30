Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 25.62 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market" By Product Type (Gamma knife, Proton Beam), By Application (Brain Tumor Treatment, Epilepsy), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market size was valued at USD 17.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.62 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Overview

Stereotactic surgery is a minimally invasive technique for performing ablation, biopsy, lesion, injection, stimulation, radiosurgery, and implantation. Stereotactic surgery devices include stereotactic frames, radiofrequency generators, and image-based planning software. Stereotactic surgery, which employs a three-dimensional coordinate system, aids surgeons in determining the precise location in which to perform the procedure. These devices are used to treat a variety of conditions, including arteriovenous malformations, brain tumours, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. Stereotactic surgery devices include the Gamma knife, Line accelerator (LINAC) machines, Proton beam, and CyberKnife. They're used to treat arteriovenous malformations, brain tumours, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and trigeminal neuralgia, among other things.

The growing use of stereotactic surgery in neurosurgery to treat arteriovenous malformations, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy is expected to drive the stereotactic surgery devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing preference of surgeons for minimally invasive surgical procedures, as well as the rising prevalence of diseases caused by changing lifestyles, such as diabetes and obesity, are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising patient awareness of stereotactic surgery devices is expected to drive market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Ion Beam Applications S.A., Mevion Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Monteris Medical, Elekta AB, Micromar, Accuracy Incorporated, Inomed, Alliance Oncology, and Medical AG.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market into Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Product Type

Gamma knife



Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machines



Proton beam



CyberKnife

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment



Brain Tumor Treatment



Epilepsy



Parkinson's Disease



Trigeminal Neuralgia

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research