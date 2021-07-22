Steri Clean Launches New Website With Commercial Cleaning Services and Resources in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steri Clean, the New Hampshire-based, high-quality commercial cleaning service provider, has just launched an updated website that provides a myriad of useful features for businesses and facilities of all sizes. The site, which can be accessed at stericleanonline.com, offers information on how to keep commercial areas clean and sanitary, something that is especially important in this COVID-19 era.

Says Steri Clean owner Steven Niemaszyk, "We launched the new site to let area business owners know the wide breadth of our services. Good, thorough cleaning is more important than ever right now."

The new Steri Clean website also includes a blog section called "The Janitor's Closet" that features commercial cleaning resources and tips for Property Managers, Facility Managers and Business Owners.

About Steri Clean

Steri Clean, founded in 2010, works with New Hampshire and Massachusetts businesses and facilities of all sizes to provide cleaning services. The company, which is open Monday through Friday, offers a wide array of commercial cleaning services, including...

General office and commercial cleaning

Medical office cleaning

Apartment building cleaning for lobbies, office space and common areas

Cleaning for municipal buildings, such as city halls, police stations and fire departments

Carpet cleaning for all types of commercial buildings

Cleaning for banks and credit unions

School cleaning, for colleges, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools

Cleaning for retail spaces and restaurants

Cleaning for manufacturing facilities

Cleaning and sanitizing services for restrooms in offices, restaurants, retail establishments and other commercial entities.

Steri Clean also offers specialized services, such as stripping and waxing VCT flooring.

Steri Clean serves the areas of Nashua, NH; Hillsborough County, NH; Manchester, NH; Concord, NH; Merrimack County, NH; Essex County, MA; Middlesex County, MA and Rockingham County, MA.

Steri Clean uses 100% environmentally-friendly cleaning products. They have long since moved on to "green" cleaners that are tough on grime and bacteria, but gentle on nature. Steri Clean employees are all carefully screened and fully bonded. As for experience, the company cleans more than one million square feet of office space each and every day, and have grown to be one of the most trusted cleaning companies in New England. They provide a free quote and cleaning plan for all prospective clients.

Steri Clean is available on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact Steven Niemaszyk with Steri Clean at 603-836-9952 or visit stericleanonline.com.

Steri Clean

12 Parmenter Rd

Londonderry, NH 03053

