Steribin and Vioguard Announce Merger

ST. GEORGE, Utah and BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steribin, Inc., ("Steribin") the developer of the first UV disinfection device for airport security trays, and Vioguard Inc. ("Vioguard"), a leading provider of hospital-grade UV disinfection solutions, announced the merger of the two companies. The merger took effect last week, and the companies will combine business operations through the first half of 2022.

Vioguard Cubby Plus, 360 degree UV-C disinfection box used in healthcare, hospitality, and education worldwide. Disinfect phones, tablets, name badges, pens, and much more. Steribin F3, UV-C disinfection featuring pulsed UV light and a versatile conveyor belt. Model types available for security trays, food processing, packaging, and more.

The combined company will be privately held and operate under the name UV360 – this new brand equipped with deep technology resources, a range of UV disinfection solutions and a global customer base. Jon Cole, Steribin's CEO, has been named the CEO of the combined company. Imagen Capital Partners, the majority stockholder of Vioguard will remain on the board of directors of UV360. Company operations will operate from southern Utah.

"Prior to 2020, the UV disinfection market saw years of steady growth, but the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for effective disinfection solutions in every sector," said Jon Cole, Chief Executive Officer. "With a combined 16 years between Steribin and Vioguard, UV360 has the experience necessary to push the boundaries of UV innovation while continuing our tradition of exceptional customer service."

About Steribin

Steribin commenced in 2018 as an incubator startup at the Atwood Innovation Plaza to address the severe contamination problem of airport security bins, which were found to be more than 18 times more contaminated than airport toilets. While continuing to obtain approvals from the Transportation Security Administration for airport use, Steribin has used its expertise to develop solutions for food processing, laboratories, and other applications. The company holds several patents with additional patents pending.

About Vioguard

Established in 2008, Vioguard's mission was to combat Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). The company's initial FDA-cleared product enhanced the effectiveness of infection control strategies within hospitals, clinics and other healthcare environments. This patented UV technology, which destroys germs, bacteria and viruses by disrupting them at the molecular level, now extends beyond the healthcare sector as global corporations (Marriott, Delta Airlines) and government agencies (U.S Veterans Affairs, U.S. Secret Service) have deployed Vioguard technologies across their environments. Vioguard holds multiple patents in the UV space for sanitizing surfaces, such as computer keyboards, touchscreens (phones/tablets/kiosks), as well as various other surfaces and input devices. Vioguard products are uniquely focused on killing pathogens and eliminating cross-contamination to provide clients around the world safer and healthier experiences.

For more information, visit www.uv360.io.

Steribin, Inc.

Contact: Garrett Roos

453 South 600 East, #143

St. George, Utah 84770

U.S.A.

[email protected]

www.steribin.com

SOURCE UV360, Inc.