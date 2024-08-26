Stericycle and Arbor Day Foundation Celebrate Third Year of Partnership

Tree Planting Boosts Environmental Restoration and Preservation Efforts Across North America

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation for a third consecutive year to plant approximately 45,000 additional trees across the United States and Canada. In celebration of Stericycle's 35-year anniversary, 307 additional trees are being offered through the Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Project to honor 307 Stericycle employees with more than 25 years of service. This program is designed to give individuals the opportunity to plant trees on their own properties to take an active role in the growth and development of urban forestry in local communities.

"For 35 years, Stericycle has been dedicated to supporting the communities it serves by creating a more sustainable future," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Trees play a critical role in creating healthier, safer and more vibrant environments. Our collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation enables us to further our commitment to protect what matters."

In 2024, Stericycle will support planting efforts across multiple locations in North America. In Michigan, efforts will help restore forest ecosystems on a large scale by replanting stands of native jack pines and red pines in state and national forests. Efforts in Kentucky and West Virginia will focus on helping the landscape heal after years of coal mining. A mix of tree planting efforts will improve water quality, provide an enriched habitat for specific bat species, and return land to its natural state. In Indiana, efforts will go toward repairing wetlands around the Patoka River. This includes 20 acres of former agricultural lands with a plan to return the river back to native riparian forest cover. In Delaware County near Warren, Ohio, a newly established forest will serve as a source of adventure and refuge for residents. Stericycle is also supporting planting efforts around Goethe State Forest near Apopka, Florida, by planting conifers to aid in erosion prevention by reinforcing the soil and to provide a habitat for a variety of wildlife species. Lastly, in Canada, Stericycle will support planting efforts to add native jack pine and black spruce trees back to the landscape in the boreal forest located in Manitoba surrounding Devil's Lake.

"For the past three years, Stericycle has helped support a variety of strategic reforestation projects," said Katie Loos, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Not only is it critical to plant the right trees at the right time, but it's also imperative for us to plant them in the ecosystems that need them most. This is why we are so appreciative to partner with an organization like Stericycle, which is dedicated to improving and restoring the diverse forests that so many depend on."

During the three-year partnership, Stericycle has committed to planting over 165,000 trees, actively sequestering CO2, preserving water sources, and filtering out air pollutants. Estimates from the Arbor Day Foundation show that Stericycle's restoration efforts in 2023 specifically, will result in the following positive impacts to the environment over the next 40 years:

Sequestering 18,451 metric tons of CO2 (equivalent to 4,011 fewer cars on the road for one year)*

(equivalent to 4,011 fewer cars on the road for one year)* Avoiding 1,594,541 gallons of water runoff (equivalent to enough water for 19,445 people for one day)*

(equivalent to enough water for 19,445 people for one day)* Removing 81 tons of air pollutants (equivalent to enough oxygen for 180,000 people for one day)*

*Estimates calculated using iTree, peer-reviewed software suite from the USDA Forest Service that provides urban and rural forestry analysis and benefits assessment tools.

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org. To learn more about Stericycle's environmental efforts, visit www.stericycle.com/sustainability.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company that is celebrating 35 years of protecting what matters. As a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, the company protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

