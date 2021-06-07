Stericycle CEO Cindy J. Miller Named to Forbes Inaugural 50 Over 50 List

Forbes first-ever list recognizes women over the age of 50 who are defying age and gender norms

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced chief executive officer Cindy J. Miller has been named to the Forbes 50 Over 50 list. In its inaugural year, the list recognizes entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and creators who, after the age of 50, are achieving their greatest accomplishments and making their biggest impact while shattering age and gender norms.

"I am honored to be recognized by Forbes in the inaugural 50 Over 50 list and to be included among such accomplished and notable women who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers," commented Ms. Miller. "When I started my career as a UPS driver, I had no idea that I would one day become the first female CEO of a publicly traded waste company – and that I would reach that milestone after the age of 50. Every accomplished woman on this list is living proof that success knows no limits."

Ms. Miller is a highly accomplished senior executive with 30 years of global leadership in transportation, logistics and operations. She joined Stericycle in 2018 as chief operating officer after a successful career at UPS where she worked her way up the organization from driver to president of global freight forwarding, a $3 billion-dollar business unit with 8,000 employees. Since Ms. Miller's appointment as president and chief executive officer on May 2, 2019, she has centralized processes, standardized procedures, and leveraged synergies to modernize operations while driving organic revenue growth and operational efficiencies. She also led Stericycle's rollout of pandemic-related medical waste disposal, providing essential services to the healthcare community to fight COVID-19.

The 50 Over 50 list is a new initiative from Forbes with Mika Brzezinski's Know Your Value platform, which shines a light on women who are stepping into their power over the age of 50. The first-ever list is comprised of women who are rejecting societal expectations and redefining what it means to be a woman over 50. With more than 10,000 applications, the final 50 were selected based on three main criteria: achievements after turning 50, success at scale and a pay-it-forward mindset.

Ms. Miller's recognition follows Stericycle's recent honor as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities. Stericycle was also named a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards).

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Media Contacts:

Media Relations

Stericycle, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Stericycle

Related Links

http://www.stericycle.com

