Stericycle CFO and CIO Janet Zelenka Named to the 2023 Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Finance List

07 Aug, 2023

Annual list recognizes top finance leaders in the Chicagoland area 

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that Janet Zelenka, chief financial officer and chief information officer, was named to the 2023 Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Finance list. The list recognizes financial leaders in the Chicago area who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership skills in navigating today's most pressing business challenges and overseeing new frontiers.

Ms. Zelenka joined Stericycle in 2019 as chief financial officer (CFO), bringing a strong breadth of expertise across corporate finance, accounting, information technology and operations. She assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of chief information officer (CIO) in 2020 to further support effective IT-related internal controls, the implementation of a North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and the enhanced efficiency of financial systems. Throughout her time at Stericycle, Ms. Zelenka has pursued projects and innovative solutions that have advanced Stericycle's key business priorities.

"Janet's accomplishments and financial acumen make her highly deserving of this honor," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Her ability to connect finance with other major aspects of the business to create measurable impact for our organization makes her an undeniable asset. Stericycle continues to be proud of her commitment to improving our business and its processes on a large scale."

The Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Finance list recognizes managing directors, vice presidents, executive vice presidents and c-suite executives who promote inclusive practices in the workplace and demonstrate exceptional leadership through both their professional organizations and through service initiatives.

"It's an honor to join this list of talented financial leaders and to learn from their challenges and achievements," commented Ms. Zelenka. "I'd like to recognize the hard work and unique perspectives of not only these leaders but of my colleagues at Stericycle, who guide our business to help customers in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

Ms. Zelenka currently serves on the board of directors for U.S. Venture and Ideal Industries, Inc. She also serves on Harper College's C-Suite Advisory Council and is a member of The Chicago Network and the Chicago Chapter of the American Statistical Association. In the past year, she has received several awards, including the Bronze Stevie® Award for Technology Executive of the Year, the Chicago CIO of the Year ORBIE Award (Enterprise) and the CIO+ Award from The Executives' Club of Chicago, SIM Chicago and AITP Chicago.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 12 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com

