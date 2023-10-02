Stericycle Continues Partnership with the National Park Foundation to Support Habitats and Restore Wetlands in Yosemite National Park and Cape Cod National Seashore

News provided by

Stericycle

02 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Projects provide a broad range of benefits to wildlife, parks, visitors and local communities

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, today announced additional project locations as part of its five-year, $1 million partnership with the National Park Foundation, which was initiated in 2021. Stericycle's 2023 commitment will support wetland restoration efforts at Yosemite National Park in California's Sierra Nevada mountains and Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts. Prior commitments with the National Park Foundation helped rebuild oyster beds along identified coasts at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as the Cumberland Island National Seashore in Saint Marys, Georgia, to help decrease erosion, improve water quality and restore ecosystems.

"Stericycle is proud to support the Ackerson Meadow and Herring River Restoration projects," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Through these efforts, we can help restore diminished wetlands and reestablish habitats of endangered species, which is aligned to our corporate promise to protect what matters. By partnering with the National Park Foundation, we are supporting transformative environmental solutions and nurturing our environment to help ensure that the species here with us today are around tomorrow and for years to come."

The Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project is the largest wetland restoration project in Yosemite's history and seeks to restore and protect 190 acres of previously lost and threatened wetlands. As part of the Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project, Stericycle will provide funding to help restore wetlands and improve habitats for several endangered species and species of concern such as the little willow flycatcher, great gray owl, and northwestern pond turtle. In addition to increasing groundwater storage, the project will improve public access and recreation opportunities within the park.

In addition to Stericycle, this project was funded in part by the donors of American Rivers, the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Google, the National Park Foundation (provided by The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and Stericycle), National Park Service funding, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Yosemite Conservancy.

In Cape Cod, the National Seashore offers a unique ecosystem for visitors to explore. The $75 million Herring River Restoration Project, a collaborative effort that leverages expertise and funding from multiple federal, state and local entities will help restore approximately 1,000 acres of intertidal coastal wetlands. Newly designed structures will allow the return of natural tidal flows to severely degraded salt marsh habitats, which will improve salinity and oxygen levels in the water, restore a highly productive salt marsh ecosystem, and capture and store significant amounts of carbon.

In addition to correcting impaired water quality, this project will help increase harvestable shellfish habitats and expand use of the river by migratory river herring and American eels. This will improve fishing and other recreational opportunities for park visitors while also helping to control mosquitoes within the park. The Herring River Restoration Project will advance national goals for the National Park Foundation to combat climate change and serve as a model for future restoration efforts globally.

"Together with Stericycle, we are helping make a transformative impact that will help preserve and protect our national parks' invaluable wetlands for generations to come," said Chad Jones, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation.

To learn more about the National Park Foundation, visit www.nationalparks.org. To learn more about Stericycle's environmental efforts, visit www.stericycle.com/sustainability.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Media Contact:
Media Relations
Stericycle, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Stericycle

Also from this source

Stericycle and Arbor Day Foundation Extend Partnership to Plant Trees Across the United States and Canada

Stericycle CFO and CIO Janet Zelenka Named to the 2023 Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Finance List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.