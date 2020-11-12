Stericycle Honored as 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year in the BIG Awards for Business

Stericycle recognized for its critical role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by safely managing the transportation, treatment and disposal of potentially infectious items

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), the largest medical waste service provider in the United States, today announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The annual BIG Awards for Business rewards companies, its products and people that are leading their respective industries.

Medical waste management is an essential part of stopping the spread of COVID-19, and Stericycle plays a critical role by safely managing the transportation, treatment and disposal of potentially infectious items. To help the healthcare industry navigate challenges brought on by COVID-19, Stericycle worked closely with federal and state regulatory agencies to determine the best course of action for properly managing COVID-19 waste and quickly adjusted services to support medical waste disposal in some of the hardest-hit areas in North America. Stericycle worked seamlessly behind the scenes to safely dispose of medical waste generated from treating patients and serving over 2,000+ COVID-19 testing sites.

"Protecting what matters is at the heart of our core purpose, and we are honored to be recognized as a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year for the role we have played in creating safer communities by mitigating the spread of COVID-19," said Cindy Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle . "Our operational footprint, industry expertise and ability to scale capacity enable us to serve during times of extreme crises. As the pandemic continues to unfold, we'll be there to support healthcare workers with the safe transportation, treatment and disposal of potentially infectious items so they can continue to focus on patient care."

With over 30 years of experience, Stericycle has handled waste and protected team members, healthcare workers, patients and communities through past outbreaks and natural disasters as well as the spread of infectious diseases and other states of emergency like Ebola, H1N1 and Hurricane Katrina.

"We are so proud to reward Stericycle for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

