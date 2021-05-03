Stericycle Honored as a Silver Stevie® Company of the Year Award Winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®

Stericycle recognized for its essential role in protecting health and well-being with solutions to safely and responsibly dispose of medical waste generated by COVID-19

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Stericycle was recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities through the safe and responsible disposal of COVID-19 related medical waste.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Stericycle has played an essential role in protecting the health of its customers, employees and communities by safely and responsibly managing the transportation, treatment and disposal of potentially infectious items. The company rapidly mobilized to partner with temporary quarantine and treatment facilities in nearly 40 states and more than 4,500 COVID-19 testing sites across the U.S. Beyond its work with healthcare partners, Stericycle created a new line of COVID-19 services to help non-healthcare facilities dispose of used personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of spreading disease.

Today, Stericycle actively supports a number of vaccination sites, disposing of millions of sharps and used vaccines safely, responsibly and compliantly. Additionally, the company supports the rapid deployment of vaccinations across the country through its Communication Solutions service line, which assists hospitals and healthcare systems with coordinating individual vaccination appointments through patient hotlines, scheduling services and appointment reminders.

"Stericycle team members around the world are an essential part of the healthcare community and play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19," said Cindy Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle. "We are honored to receive this recognition from The American Business Awards. As the industry leader in regulated waste and compliance services, we will continue to protect the health and well-being of the people and places around us in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

This award follows Stericycle's recent recognition as a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for the company's efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste. Stericycle's service lines have also recently received recognition, including Superbrands status in the U.K. for its Shred-it secure information destruction business and a Fall 2020 Silver Digital Health Award for its Communication Solutions business.

As the world's premier business awards, the Stevie Awards honors and generates public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The 19th Annual American Business Awards are open to all organizations operating the in U.S. and features several categories to recognize the achievements of organizations in every facet of the workplace. Details about The American Business Awards and the lists of honorees in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/aba.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect peoples and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

