Stericycle Honored by the Women's Forum of New York for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom at 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions

With 40 Percent Female Board Representation, Stericycle to be Recognized for Raising the Bar and Accelerating Towards Gender-Balanced Boardrooms by 2025

BANNOCKBURN, IL, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle , the leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment, will be recognized by the Women's Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019 for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials in support of one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025.

With a corporate board comprised of 40 percent women, Stericycle exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4 percent. The board seats are held by Lynn Bleil, Veronica Hagen, Kay Priestly and Cindy Miller.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Women's Forum of New York for the strong gender diversity on our board," said Cindy Miller, President and CEO at Stericycle. "The inclusion of many perspectives is an integral part of Stericycle's culture, and we constantly seek to provide opportunities for all individuals, fostering equality throughout the Board and every department across the Company. We believe the unique insights that emerge from our diverse workforce increase our ability to recognize and meet our customers' needs."

In addition Stericycle's commitment to diversity extends beyond its board and employees, including placing an emphasis on diversity for external partner organizations. Stericycle is also a proud corporate sponsor of the Chicago Supplier Diversity Minority Council.

"On behalf of the Women's Forum of New York and our more than 500 members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional sector, we salute Stericycle for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 40 percent," said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. "Stericycle is part of a growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025."

Stericycle will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies which will be honored at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019 in New York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO, TIAA and Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier Communications are Co-Chairs for this year's event.

The 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions takes place on November 7, 2019 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City from 7:30am - 10:30am. To learn more about the event, review sponsorship opportunities or purchase tickets to attend, visit: www.womensforumny.org

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 21 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance and customer contact. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

SOURCE Stericycle, Inc.