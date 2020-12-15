Stericycle Receives Industry Recognition Across its Service Lines for Brand Excellence and Digital Health Product Innovation

Recent recognition for Stericycle's medical waste management, document destruction and communication solutions signal the company's continued industry leadership and expertise.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste and secure information destruction solutions in the United States, today announced its document destruction service line has been recognized among the United Kingdom's best brands, while its communication solutions service line has been recognized among the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. This recognition comes just one month after Stericycle was recognized as a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The honors are:

U.K. Business Superbrands® Status

Shred-it, a leading information security service provided by Stericycle, Inc., was awarded Business Superbrands status in the U.K. for the second year in the category of Support Service – Document Protection, Destruction and Storage. As the only brand awarded in this category, Shred-it was recognized for establishing an exceptional reputation in its field based on the quality of its products and services, its reliability to deliver consistently, and its distinction and differentiation from its competitors.

Superbrands is an invitation-only award conducted with an independent research company to judge top brands in quality, reliability and distinction. It follows a voting process that involves 2,500 business professionals with purchasing or managerial responsibility, supplemented by an expert council comprised of 20 senior business-to-business marketing leaders. This year's survey evaluated a shortlist of 1,600 business-to-business brands across 63 categories. Only the most highly regarded brands from each category were awarded Superbrands status. The Superbrands survey has been tracking the perception of a wide range of business brands in the U.K. since 2001. Globally, the Superbrands organization identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world in 90 countries. For more information about Superbrands U.K., visit https://uk.superbrands.com/.

Digital Health Awards

Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. received a Silver Award in the Web-based Digital Health Portal – Patient Education category for its Intelligent Scheduling solution, which helps healthcare consumers conveniently book appointments across all care venues, including emergency, urgent care, physicians, specialists and telehealth using both live agents and an online self-service experience. The scheduling solution also enables patients to schedule and reschedule appointments, manage registrations for classes and events, book preventative care screenings and referrals, handle post-discharge care and scheduling, and schedule appointments for drive-thru and pop-up COVID-19 testing centers.

The Digital Health Awards are organized by the Health Information Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, to recognize first-rate digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. Winners are selected by a panel of nearly 30 qualified health technology professionals and are evaluated based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience and overall quality. For more information about the Digital Health Awards, including the full list of Fall 2020 winners, visit www.digitalhealthawards.com.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best-in-class leader across all of our service lines for doing what we do best and that's protecting what matters," said Cindy Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle. "This recognition highlights our efforts to provide meaningful solutions that protect people, promote health and safeguard the environment. I couldn't be more proud of our team members and their dedication to excellence."

Shred-it's leading information destruction solutions maintains the security and integrity of private and confidential information, protecting global, national and local businesses across 14 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shredit.com. Combining a human touch with innovative technologies, Stericycle Communication Solutions delivers patient engagement solutions that help clients acquire and retain patients, achieve higher customer satisfaction rates, enhance their brands and grow revenue. For more information, visit www.stericyclecommunications.com.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction, and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

