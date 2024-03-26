Stericycle Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women – both in the large-size company category for 2024.

As one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Stericycle received the highest rating of five stars for offering a diverse and inclusive work environment and celebrating the role that diversity plays in driving creativity, innovation and organizational success. The selection process involved a comprehensive, independent evaluation of publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted with more than 223,000 employees at companies across the United States. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

As one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, Stericycle was listed among the top 1,000 U.S.-based companies, which were evaluated on metrics including compensation, work-life balance and diversity. Newsweek's evaluation involved an assessment of publicly accessible data, media coverage, input from human resources professionals and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among over 142,000 female employees working for U.S. companies that employed more than 500 employees in 2023.

"Diversity and inclusion is a priority and core value for our organization," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "These recognitions are a testament to our ongoing commitment to the outreach, recruitment, hiring and development of team members who have diverse backgrounds and unique experiences. A diverse workplace fuels our innovation and enhances our connection to our customers and the communities we serve."

Stericycle remains dedicated to increasing representation within the company. Recent diversity and inclusion efforts and achievements include:

Strategic recruiting: Stericycle increased the percentage of women in senior and middle management roles globally to 30% and 33% respectively, in 2022. Additionally, in 2022, 65% of all U.S.-based new hires came from racial or ethnic minority groups.

Stericycle increased the percentage of women in senior and middle management roles globally to 30% and 33% respectively, in 2022. Additionally, in 2022, 65% of all U.S.-based new hires came from racial or ethnic minority groups. Employee resource groups: Stericycle has seven employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to supporting women, Black and Latinx team members, veterans, young professionals, team members with disabilities and their family members, and the LGBTQ+ community. The ERGs serve as a space where employees can seek support, empowerment and mentorship.

Stericycle has seven employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to supporting women, Black and Latinx team members, veterans, young professionals, team members with disabilities and their family members, and the LGBTQ+ community. The ERGs serve as a space where employees can seek support, empowerment and mentorship. Training and partnerships: Stericycle conducts frequent team member training programs and communications on diversity-related topics. The company also formed an Equity Task Force of Stericycle leaders who are charged with providing recommendations that will foster an inclusive culture to drive diversity. Additionally, Stericycle has developed strategic partnerships with diverse community stakeholders, including CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, Equality Illinois , Women In Trucking, Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement and American Corporate Partners.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic, and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor In-Chief at Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024' and the 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024' list highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment."

In 2023, Stericycle was also named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by "Women In Trucking" for the third consecutive year and listed among "The Elite 30" for the company's efforts to boost gender diversity.

