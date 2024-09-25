Stericycle Recognized by TIME and Statista as One of America's Best Midsize Companies

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by TIME and Statista as one of America's Best Midsize Companies of 2024. Stericycle was also ranked in the top 150 of 500 companies for sustainability transparency.

TIME and Statista identified the top-performing companies in the United States that made between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in the most recent full year reported. The companies were scored on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. This was completed by investigating survey data from approximately 170,000 employees from U.S. companies over the last three years, assessing data from Statista's revenue database, and evaluating ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG database and targeted data research.

"At Stericycle, we are focused on creating an environment that is both a great place to work and where people can make a real impact by working with purpose," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "This recognition acknowledges our continued commitment to our team members, who are not only the foundation of our business but on the frontlines every day working to protect what matters. I'm grateful for their commitment, which allows us to shape a healthier and safer world."

Stericycle cultivates a work environment where team members feel valued, contribute to growing the business and make positive impacts on the company's sustainability goals. This has been accomplished through various initiatives, such as:

Providing support and fostering inclusivity to create a culture where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where team members feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. Stericycle has seven employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to supporting women, Black and Latinx team members, veterans, young professionals, team members with disabilities and their family members, and the LGBTQ+ community.

to create a culture where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where team members feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. Stericycle has seven employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to supporting women, Black and Latinx team members, veterans, young professionals, team members with disabilities and their family members, and the LGBTQ+ community. Committing to core values and operating with a high level of professionalism and trust to build long-term value with customers and internal value with team members. To deliver on its promise to protect what matters, Stericycle has seven core values: we strive for excellence, we are united, we do the right thing, we protect the environment, we are customer driven, we commit to safety always, and we embrace diversity and inclusion.

and operating with a high level of professionalism and trust to build long-term value with customers and internal value with team members. To deliver on its promise to protect what matters, Stericycle has seven core values: we strive for excellence, we are united, we do the right thing, we protect the environment, we are customer driven, we commit to safety always, and we embrace diversity and inclusion. Remaining committed to protecting public health and the environment by diverting 101 million pounds of plastic from landfills using reusable waste containers and treating 1.3 billion pounds of medical waste prior to disposal in 2023, helping to protect the public from potentially harmful materials. Shred-it services shredded and recycled 906 million pounds of paper, helping safeguard customers' confidential information.

This year, Stericycle has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces, one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing. In 2023, Stericycle was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by "Women In Trucking " for the third consecutive year and listed among "The Elite 30" for the company's efforts to boost gender diversity.

Please visit the Stericycle website for more information about the company's commitment to workplace satisfaction and sustainability initiatives.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company that is celebrating 35 years of protecting what matters. As a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, the company protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

Stericycle, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Stericycle