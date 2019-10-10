Stericycle to Host Second Annual National Hiring Event

During the Stericycle National Hiring Event, candidates across the U.S. and Canada will virtually meet with recruiters, ask questions, and begin the pre-screening and interview process. Qualified candidates who attend the event could expect a job offer as soon as 24 hours after the event.

"This is an exciting time to be at Stericycle as we are transforming our company while creating a unique employee experience. We value different experiences and ways of thinking that lead to breakthroughs and continuous improvement, and I am personally committed to seeing our great organization grow," said Joe A. Reuter, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Stericycle is dedicated to reflecting the diversity of the community and supporting career opportunities for members of the military and veterans. Stericycle works to develop and maintain an environment that suits all team members by recognizing and appreciating the differences in culture, values, race, ethnic background, gender, lifestyle, religion, and educational background.

Stericycle offers comprehensive benefits including paid time off, medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) with employer match contribution, employee stock purchase program, and life insurance, all designed to support team members and their families with their health and long-term planning.

To learn more about Stericycle's National Hiring Event, view available jobs in your area, and register online, visit https://careers.stericycle.com.

ABOUT STERICYCLE: Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 21 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

National Hiring Event / Careers video: https://youtu.be/xu6_NIYbgNo

SOURCE Stericycle, Inc.