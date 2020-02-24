Stericycle's Chris Harvey Elected to International Consumer Product Health & Safety Organization Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consumer Product Health & Safety Organization (ICPHSO) has elected Chris Harvey, Director of Recalls at Stericycle Expert Solutions, to serve on its Board of Directors.

"I am truly honored to join the ICPHSO Board. I've been involved with the organization for a long time, and it's ability to bring together product safety professionals and industry leaders to learn, network, and exchange information and ideas is unparalleled," Harvey said. "I look forward to helping further the dialogue among government agencies, manufacturers, retailers, importers, and distributors. Our consumer protection efforts are only as good as our ability to collaborate and work together toward solutions."

Harvey, a recognized expert who has managed more than 1,000 recalls in over 15 years in the industry, brings exceptional insight and experience to the ICPHSO Board. He has overseen crisis and recall management for some of the world's largest companies across numerous industries, including consumer products, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, and food and beverage. At Stericycle Expert Solutions, he leads a team of strategists who help companies mitigate legal, regulatory and reputational risk before, during and after recalls and other product-safety related incidents.

Harvey will be serving a three-year term. He attended his first board meeting on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the annual ICPHSO symposium in Orlando, Fla.

About Stericycle Expert Solutions™

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S.-based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle Expert Solutions™ is the industry leader in managing automotive, consumer product, pharmaceutical, medical device, juvenile product, and food and beverage recalls. Expert Solutions streamlines the entire product recall process and manages Notification & Response, Processing & Tracking, and Compliance & Reporting for leading global companies. For more information, visit www.stericycleexpertsolutions.com.

