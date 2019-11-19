Stericycle's Second Annual Influenza Study Reveals the Flu Decreases Workplace Productivity, Majority of Americans Call Out Sick

The majority of Americans are concerned about catching the flu, but more are taking preventative measures

BANNOCKBURN, IL, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Americans who contract the flu call out sick from work or school and more than a third (35%) missed more than a week last year, reducing productivity all over the country. Furthermore, nearly three in five (58%) Americans worry about catching the flu this season, but more are taking preventative measures – in 2018, 77% of Americans said they took preventative measures to prevent contracting the flu, such as washing their hands frequently, getting vaccinated or wearing a surgical mask in public, while this year 89% percent of Americans said the same. That's according to a new consumer report, " Influenza and the Community, " conducted by Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL), the leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment.

Just over half (55%) of Americans got a flu shot last year, but this year 61% of Americans have already gotten or plan to get a flu shot, with the majority (31%) planning to get a flu shot in November. Additionally, Americans are taking action to prevent their loved ones from getting the flu – 68% percent of parents, or caretakers of an elderly parent, plan to have their children or parents receive the flu shot.

"The Influenza and the Community Survey reveals that while the majority of Americans are still concerned about catching the flu, more people are taking action to keep themselves healthy," said Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Stericycle. "The height of flu season is expected to occur between December and February, so it's critical that Americans continue to be diligent in protecting themselves and the vulnerable communities around them from contracting the disease. With this uptick in vaccinations, healthcare providers should also revisit proper sharps handling, disposal methods and OSHA compliance to protect their business, staff and patients from injury and contraction, as well as reduce further spread of the flu."

Americans' increase in preventative measures against the flu may be related to their concerns around contracting the disease – one third (33%) are most concerned about feeling ill, one quarter (26%) are most concerned about giving the flu to a child or vulnerable family member, one in six (16%) are most worried about missing work/pay and nearly one in 10 (8%) are worried about death.

Additional findings from the survey include:

Flu Season Causes a Lack of Productivity, Especially for Men

Women (73%) and men (75%) are equally likely to call out of work or school after contracting the flu, but men are more likely to be sick for a longer time

More than a third (35%) of Americans who caught the flu missed between 4-6 days of work

Men (42%) are much more likely than women (26%) to have missed 4-6 days of work or school

Nearly three in five (57%) Americans who caught the flu missed 1-3 days of work or school

Women (67%) are more likely than men (46%) are more likely to have missed 1-3 days

Most Americans Plan to Get Their Flu Shot at a Doctor's Office

The majority (47%) of Americans will receive the flu shot at a doctor's office

This is compared to Americans who will receive the flu shot at a pharmacy (34%), at their workplace (13%) or local hospital clinic (4%)

More women (14%) than men (10%) will receive their shot at work, while more men (38%) than women (31%) will receive their shot at a pharmacy

Millennials (15%) are the most likely to get their flu shot at their workplace, compared to Gen Zs (11%) or Baby Boomers (7%)

Americans View Workplaces That Offer Flu Shots More Positively

Less than half (42%) of workplaces offer the flu shot as a health related employee benefit

While just 13% receive the shot at their place of work, the majority (67%) of those who do think more positively about their company

Of those who receive a flu shot outside of their workplace, nearly two thirds (64%) agree they would think more positively of their employer if they offered flu shots as an employee benefit

Nearly three in five (58%) Americans would be more likely to work for an employer if they offered the chance to get a flu shot while at work

Education is Still Needed to Help Combat the Spread of the Flu

Nearly half of Americans (49%) say the best way to prevent the spread of the flu is by washing hands with soap and water, followed by getting the flu shot (42%) and using a liquid hand sanitizer (7%)

More than half (55%) of Americans do not avoid shaking people's hands during flu season

Significantly more women (49%) than men (36%) do avoid shaking people's hands during flu season

More than a quarter (29%) did not know that proper medical waste disposal plays a key role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases like the flu

For more information about Stericycle's "Influenza and the Community" Survey, click here to read the full report .

