Steril-Aire Unveils Ceiling HEPA Pro+ System To Provide Added Indoor Protection Against Airborne Threats

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steril-Aire, a leader in the development of high-performance indoor air quality (IAQ) and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies, announces the release of its new innovative ceiling HEPA Pro+ air filtration system. Developed with the health and safety of end users in mind, the system delivers a 99.97% HEPA effectiveness as well as a market-leading clean air delivery rate (CADR) per dollar of any installed filtration system.

High efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters trap and remove pollen, bacteria, mold, dust, and other airborne particles from the air. As the country continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and west coast wildfires, HEPA filters—capable of capturing particles from COVID-19 and wildfire smoke—are delivering an ever-more vital service for companies and buildings as an incremental solution for creating safer environments amidst these threats. HEPA systems are also frequently purchased by schools, assisted living and medical facilities, and other businesses seeking to provide heightened levels of health protection and allergy relief to their occupants.

Steril-Aire's ceiling HEPA system introduces several innovations that stand out from antiquated iterations of the technology. Too often, HEPA solutions available to businesses on the marketplace today are noisy, take up significant floor space, and cause pressure drop issues when integrated into an existing HVAC system. Major benefits of the Steril-Aire Ceiling HEPA solving for these challenges include:

Designed for installation above drop ceilings or open ceilings with an industrial aesthetic, which frees up floor space, protecting the system from tipping over and being damaged in high traffic areas

Runs independently of HVAC systems to eliminate pressure drop issues, resulting in better air flow

Minimizes sound for room occupants, an essential component of classroom and conference room settings

Easy installation in just five steps

"Now, more than ever, maintaining indoor air quality in the places where we live, work, and play is critical. That is why we are so proud to bring the Steril-Aire Ceiling HEPA Pro+ system to market today and provide greater protection for building occupants," said Steve Gitkin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Steril-Aire. "Our industry-leading technology is underpinned by significant research and development to design a HEPA filter that is quieter, less obtrusive, and ultimately more efficient—all to the benefit of our customers."

With Steril-Aire's portfolio of leading, high-performance germicidal ultraviolet-c (UVC) solutions, the new ceiling HEPA filtration system will expand the company's ability to bring science-backed, technological solutions to its customers around the world.

All Steril-Aire Ceiling HEPA Pro+ systems are available immediately. For more information and product specifications, visit www.steril-aire.com.

About Steril-Aire

Steril-Aire is a leading innovator of high energy germicidal UVC solutions. Its decades of science-based and technology-backed solutions create a better and safer environment to live, work and breathe. Steril-Aire's science is groundbreaking in enhancing the indoor air quality of customer working environments. Steril-Aire's solutions can be found in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, airports, laboratories, government facilities, offices and food safety. Please visit Steril-Aire at www.steril-aire.com .

