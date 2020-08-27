Sterile Filtration Market To Reach USD 8.48 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.7% | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sterile Filtration Market is expected to reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sterile filtration finds usage in the removal of contaminants and particulates from fluids comprising media with or without buffers, serum, reagents, biologic or proteinaceous samples, or other types of fluids. Filtration through a pore size of 0.2 µm is essential to get a sterile filtrate by filtering particles and germs from fluids (liquids and gases) to prevent them from contaminating the end-products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.

Biopharmaceuticals products normally cannot be terminally sterilized, and thus it is crucial to use sterile grade filters in aseptic processing. Application of heat sterilization or any other process in biopharmaceutical drug products results in unwanted degradation of the product. Sterilizing membrane filtration frequently necessitated reducing the levels of bioburden within process streams to prevent the potential formation of biofilm. Further, to ascertain that the sterile filtered products uphold the pure form, a growing number of firms, especially the firms in the pharmaceutical sector, are deploying disposable process solutions to store or process the subsequent filtrate.

The growing use of sterile filtration in the food & beverage industry, especially in breweries, is playing an instrumental role in driving market growth. Recent researches uphold the use of sterile filtration as the most appropriate method for brewers for controlling microbial hazards. Even though beer is alcoholic, acidic, anaerobic, and comprises hop compounds that ply the role of preservatives, certain microorganisms can survive in the chemical environment and thrive on rich nutrients present in beer. These kinds of microorganisms may result in beer spoilage forming a haze or sedimentation, a rancid/sour flavor, and over-carbonation, thus requiring the need for sterile filtration.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.

Biopharmaceutical companies are playing a significant role in human response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various leading biotech companies are studying the genome to prepare a feasible vaccine for its treatment. Growing investments in R&D activities for making the vaccine are fuelling the growth of the sterile filtration market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, cartridge filters held a substantial sterile filtration market share in 2019. Membrane cartridge filters obtainable in hydrophilic polyamide or hydrophobic polypropylene provide the essential high performance for complete sterility of compressed air supply. Moreover, it provides an extensive filtration surface area and a substantial amount of thermo-mechanical resistance.

By membrane type, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is likely to grow at a rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. It offers benefits like a wide range of membrane ratings, good chemical compatibility, excellent thermal stability, naturally hydrophobic, and high flow rate, among others.

By end-user, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical firms held the largest sterile filtration market share in 2019. Sterile filtration is essential to consistently prevent damage to the sterile barriers from impacting the production of biopharmaceuticals. Further, it is a vital process with high economic significance for biopharmaceutical firms.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is owing to substantial investments by leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing infrastructure development for research and development activities, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is owing to substantial investments by leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing infrastructure development for research and development activities, among others. In January 2018, American Air Filter Company, Inc., with its affiliate company AAF Lufttechnik GmbH made an announcement about the acquisition of RIS Facility Management GmbH. The acquisition is intended to expand the American Air Filter Company, Inc. operations, as well as their presence in various geographies.

, American Air Filter Company, Inc., with its affiliate company AAF Lufttechnik GmbH made an announcement about the acquisition of RIS Facility Management GmbH. The acquisition is intended to expand the American Air Filter Company, Inc. operations, as well as their presence in various geographies. Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin Corporation, GE Healthcare, Steriletech Corporation, 3M , Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and Merck KGaA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Sterile Filtration Market on the basis of type, membrane type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cartridge Filters

Angioplasty Balloons

Capsule Filters

Membranes

Syringe Filters

Others

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Nylon

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fill-Finish Process

Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

Bioburden Reduction

Water Purification

Air Filtration

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Food & Beverage Firms

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of the Middle East and Africa

