Sterile filtration market to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterile filtration market size is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugsdriving the growth of the sterile filtration .







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765457/?utm_source=PRN







Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on product, the sterile filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories.In 2019, the cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating costs.



The polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other materials. In 2019, the polyethersulfone (PES), segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sterile filtration market in this report is broadly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The wide applications of sterile filtration products in lab-scale DNA and protein separation & analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination, and virus removal are factors expected to drive the demand for the sterile filtration market in this region.



Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and Rest of the World (16%)



List of players profiled in this report:

1. Merck KGaA (Germany)

2. Danaher Corporation (US)

3. Sartorius AG (Germany)

4. GE Healthcare (US)

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

6. 3M (US)

7. Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

8. Porvair Filtration Corp (UK)

9. Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

10. Sterlitech Corporation (US)

11. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

12. Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)

13. Corning Incorporated (US)

14. Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

15. Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC. (US)

16. GVS S.p.A (Italy),

17. Filtration Group Process Systems – amafilter – LFC Lochem (Netherlands)

18. STARLAB (Germany)

19. Amazon Filters (US)

20. AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada),

21. Alpha Laboratories (UK)

22. Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd (China)

23. Simsii, Inc. (US)

24. CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US)

25. Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada)

26. Restek Corporation (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the sterile filtration market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sterile filtration market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the sterile filtration offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the sterile filtration market by product and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various sterile filtration across key geographic regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sterile filtration market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the sterile filtration market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765457/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

