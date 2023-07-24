Sterile Medical Packaging Market in US to grow by USD 3,763.05 million from 2022 to 2027|High healthcare expenditure on medical technologies to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US sterile medical packaging market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,763.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Sterile Medical Packaging Market in US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global sterile medical packaging market in us is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sterile medical packaging in us in the market are 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eagle Medical Inc., Janco Inc., Nelipak Corp., Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Placon Corp., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Sonoco Products Co., Steripack Group Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wipak Group, and Technipaq Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co: The company offers sterile medical packaging solutions such as 3M Steri-Dual sterilization packaging reel and 3M Attest instrument protectors.

The company offers sterile medical packaging solutions such as Steri-Dual sterilization packaging reel and 3M Attest instrument protectors. Amcor Plc: The company offers sterile medical packaging solutions such as inert shield pharma laminates and SureForm forming films.

The company offers sterile medical packaging solutions such as inert shield pharma laminates and SureForm forming films. Avient Corp: The company offers sterile medical packaging solutions for diagnostic kits, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market In the US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

The sterile medical packaging market report in the US extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic, glass, aluminum, and others) and product (thermoformed trays, blister packs, bottles, and others).

The market share growth by the plastic segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the most commonly used plastic segments in sterile medical packaging applications are HDPE polymer, PVC, followed by polyethylene (PE), PP, polystyrene (PS), and PET. Plastics are widely used in medical packaging, including bottles, clamshells, syringes, and pouches. Bottles are extensively available in different sizes, colors, and shapes and are manufactured from different resins. These are also manufactured with additives, including antioxidants, impact modifiers, lubricants, stabilizers, and plasticizers. Hence, the high adoption of plastics in sterile medical packaging is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the sterile medical packaging market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market in US – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

High healthcare expenditure on medical technologies drives the sterile medical packaging market growth in the US during the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population, growing public demand and advancement in medical technology, and penetration of the healthcare system are significantly contributing to the increasing healthcare costs. The emergence of technological advancement has improved the treatment methods of medical practitioners but at increasing healthcare costs. The rise in healthcare spending will fuel the launches of new medical technology in the market, which in turn will drive the demand for sterile medical packaging. The main advantage of sterile medical devices and instruments is that it helps medical professionals to prevent the spread of bacterial infections and diseases and minimize the risk of complications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the sterile medical packaging market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The increasing focus on sustainable medical packaging is a primary trend shaping the sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period. There is a growing focus on sustainable medical packaging solutions among vendors in the sterile medical packaging market in the US. Several initiatives are undertaken by the vendors to replace plastic with biocompatible materials including recyclable boxes, compostable bags, and eco-friendly tubes. Several prominent companies, such as DuPont and Amcor are also supporting sustainable medical packaging. DuPont Tyvek by DuPont is a sterile sustainable packaging specifically designed for the healthcare industry. Some of the key advantages of Tyvek include high compatibility with recycling technology, lightweight, and less waste, fewer additives. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the sterile medical packaging market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical packaging are a major challenge hindering the sterile medical packaging market growth during the forecast period. Several stringent regulations and guidelines are enforced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for packaging materials, including primary and secondary packaging which are used to package pharmaceutical products in the United States. Primary packaging can be referred to as packaging which is in direct contact with medicinal products. Hence, as per the FDA regulation, the packaging must protect and be suitable for the product dosage form. Additionally, it is mandatory that products that are used for pharmaceutical primary packaging must be produced in a clean room environment that meets class 1,00,000 cleanliness standards. Hence, pharma companies are forced to adhere to such guidelines which can significantly hinder the sterile medical packaging market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Sterile Medical Packaging Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sterile medical packaging market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the sterile medical packaging market size in the US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sterile medical packaging market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the sterile medical packaging market vendors in US

Related Reports:

The vacuum packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,640.09 million. This vacuum packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by material (polyethylene, polyamide, EVOH, and others), end-user (food, healthcare and pharmaceutical, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing awareness about food safety and hygiene is driving growth in the vacuum packaging market.

The tubes and cores market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,550.62 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.81%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (paper industry, textile industry, and others), Material (paper and plastic), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for transparent barrier film is a key factor driving the market growth.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,763.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.37 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eagle Medical Inc., Janco Inc., Nelipak Corp., Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Placon Corp., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Sonoco Products Co., Steripack Group Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wipak Group, and Technipaq Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

