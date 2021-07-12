Sterile Medical Packaging Market worth $ 72.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Sterile Medical Packaging Market" By Type (Thermoform Trays, Sterile bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Pre-fillable Inhalers), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants), By Material (Plastics, Metals, Glass, Paper & paperboard), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market USD 35.79 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 72.32 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Overview

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries generate a significant amount of sterile medical packaging. The healthcare business is increasing its demand for sterile medical packaging. According to a report published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, healthcare expenditures in the United States are growing at an average annual rate of 5.8%, 1.3 % faster than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and are expected to account for approximately 20.1% of GDP by 2025.

With the rising health awareness and increased concerns about infection control, the sterile medical packaging industry is expected to grow in the coming years. It is easy to handle sterile medical packaging products, which drives their popularity. Consumer preference will shift toward increasing spending on healthcare services as income levels rise, which will encourage the growth of sterilized medical packaging products and development towards healthcare infrastructure.

Key Developments in Sterile Medical Packaging Market

2020, In June 2019 , Amcor acquired Bemis. With a broad worldwide footprint, scalability in every region, and industry-leading R&D capabilities, this strategic combination establishes Amcor as the global leader in consumer packaging.

, Amcor acquired Bemis. With a broad worldwide footprint, scalability in every region, and industry-leading R&D capabilities, this strategic combination establishes Amcor as the global leader in consumer packaging. In October 2019 , 3M announced the global acquisition of Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries. Acelity is a multinational medical technology firm that focuses on improved wound care and specialty surgical applications under the KCI brand. This acquisition propelled 3M to the forefront of advanced wound care, an important and developing industry niche.

The major players in the market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), 3M Company (US), Ampac Group(Australia), DuPont(US) and Oracle Packaging(US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market On the basis of Application, Technology Type, Material, and Geography.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Application

Pharmaceutical & biological



Surgical & medical instruments



In vitro diagnostic products



Medical implants



Others

Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Technology Type

Thermoform trays



Sterile bottles & containers



Vials & ampoules



pre-fillable inhalers



Sterile closures



Pre-filled syringes



Blister & clamshells

Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Material

Plastics



Metals



Glass



Paper & paperboard



Others

Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

