Sterile Packaging Market Sales to Exceed US$ 92.1 Bn as Demand for Antiviral Packaging Products Surges: Future Market Insights

The sterile medical packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032). The COVID-19 pandemic has opened up opportunities for innovation, with hospital sterilization centers under pressure to ensure the safety of both patients and frontline healthcare workers. This market is propelled by the growth in demand for primary and secondary packaging solutions for various types of sterile drugs and products.

NEWARK, Del. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights predicts ampoules and vials are the most preferred products among sterile packaging industry manufacturers. The sterile Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 38.1 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 9.2% CAGR during the assessment period.

One of the key factors propelling the growth in the sterile packaging market is the growing demand for multi-compartment packaging products such as thermoformed trays, and blister packs.

Besides convenience and ease of handling, ampoules, vials, pre-filled syringes and cartridges also ensure safety as well as drug overfill reduction. Consequently, pharma manufacturers are likely to prefer these drug administration forms.

Moreover, the emerging trend of pharmaceutical manufacturers to opt for plastics over glass for parenteral packaging is proving to be an economical and value-based approach for manufacturers. Plastic finds a wide range of applications in sterile packaging. Pouches, thermoformed trays, clamshells and other packaging products are manufactured with plastic.

The adaptability of plastic as the most preferred material for moulding into various shapes and high barrier products makes it suitable for a wide range of sterile packaging products. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global market on the back of the expansion of the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.

Key Takeaways from Sterile Packaging Market

As per the product type segment, vials & ampoules are expected to hold around 21% of the market share by the end of 2032.

of the market share by the end of 2032. Plastic is considered the most used material type by sterile packaging manufacturers over the forecast period.

Based on end use, sales of sterile packaging used for surgical & medical end-use is estimated to grow at 8.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. Europe and North America , collectively, are anticipated to account for approximately 50% of the total sales of sterile packaging in 2022.

and , collectively, are anticipated to account for approximately of the total sales of sterile packaging in 2022. India is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing sterile packaging market over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032

"Burgeoning demand for hygienic and antimicrobial packaging across pharmaceutical industry will propel the global sales of sterile & anti-viral packaging solutions," says an FMI analyst.

Leading Market manufacturers in the Sterile Packaging Market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

BillerudKorsnas AB

Placon Corporation Inc

Wipak Group

ProAmpac LLC

SteriPack Group

Nelipak Corporation

Puracon GmbH

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, LLC

And Others

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Improved Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Sterile Packaging Market

The sterile packaging industry is anticipated to grow due to prevalence of chronic illnesses and advancement of healthcare facilities across the glove. This is likely to propel the demand for all types of medicinal products such as trays, clamshells, bags, pouches and many more.

The sterile packaging market is projected to gain traction backed by the adoption of technologically advanced manufacturing practices. Sterile packaging increases the shelf life of products, this results in a longer lifespan of a product. Thus, the rise in the number of people having a chronic illness and improved healthcare facilities fuels the sales of sterile packaging.

Sterile Packaging Market Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Placon Corporation Inc, Wipak Group, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. are some of the top players operating in the sterile packaging. Furthermore, SteriPack Group, Nelipak Corporation, Puracon GmbH, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, LLC, Westfield Medical Ltd, GS Medical Packaging Inc. are also noticeable players in the market. Tier-1 players will hold 15-20% of the overall sterile packaging market.

Sterile Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the sterile packaging market, analysing historical demand from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals growth projections on the sterile packaging market based on product type (thermoform trays, bottles/containers, vials & ampoules, caps & closures, pre-filled syringes, blisters & clamshells, IV bags & pouches, wraps, others), material type (plastics sterile packaging, glass sterile packaging, metal sterile packaging, paper & paperboard sterile packaging), end-use (pharmaceutical & biological, surgical & medical instruments, food & beverage, other end-use) across seven regions.

Sterile Packaging Market by Category

By Product Type:

Thermoform Trays

Bottles/Containers

Vials & ampoules

Caps & Closures

Pre-filled syringes

Blister & clamshells

IV Bags & pouches

Wraps

Others (Lids, etc.)

By Material Type:

Plastic Sterile Packaging

Glass Sterile Packaging

Metal Sterile Packaging

Paper & paperboard Sterile Packaging

By End Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biological

Surgical & Medical Instruments

Food & Beverage

Other End-Use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

