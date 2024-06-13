Sterile Processing Express (SPDx) Achieves Advanced Sterile Processing Certification from DNV GL

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterile Processing Express (SPDx) announced today that it has achieved a major milestone in its healthcare business development. SPDx has received an Advanced Sterile Processing Certification from DNV GL, a global independent certification, assurance, and risk management provider.

"Our team has diligently built a quality management system to provide the highest level of safety and service to the patients we serve, our surgical facility customers and our employees. The successful completion of this independent evaluation is the best possible measure of that goal," said Julius Heil, CEO of SPDx.

The certification process involved a rigorous independent evaluation, affirming the quality management system SPDx has diligently built to ensure excellence in sterile processing.

"Achieving certification shows a commitment to excellence," says Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. "And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level."

Mr. Heil added, "SPDx continues to grow by positioning our state-of-the-art sterilization and storage facilities in key markets supporting ASCs and hospitals. We will continue to develop our team, our processes and any opportunities we find to improve the safety and efficiency of our operations and facilities."

About DNV

Whether certifying a company's management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, or assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. This support helps them to continually improve and achieve long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today. As a result, DNV is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com .

About Sterile Processing Express (SPDx)

Sterile Processing Express (SPDx) revolutionizes the sterile processing industry by enhancing surgical facilities' efficiency and capacity. SPDx provides comprehensive sterile processing and logistic support, enabling increased surgical volume and compliance without capital risks. Their services include sterile vendor tray management, offsite sterilization, and full-service logistics, benefiting ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, medical device manufacturers, payers, and patients by optimizing costs, compliance, and patient outcomes.

For more information, visit https://sterileprocessingexpress.com .

SOURCE SPDx