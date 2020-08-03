NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Summary

Sterilization Equipment (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery therapeutic area.



Sterilization equipment is used to kill all the microbes (sterilization) from objects.On the basis of application, sterilization is of three types: physical, chemical and ultraviolet.



These could be of different types including Physical Sterilizers, Chemical Sterilizers, and Ultraviolet Sterilizers.



Physical Sterilizers use various forms of heat to sterilize objects, including steam or flame.Chemicals sterilizers are used for equipment that is sensitive to high temperatures, susceptible to corrosion (metal alloys) and for devices that might be damaged by irradiation (rubbers and plastics may become brittle after irradiation).



Ultraviolet sterilizers use ultraviolet (UV) rays for sterilization. High-efficiency UV lamp systems are used for in-duct, coil mount and stand-alone systems to destroy airborne and surface bio-contaminants.



Each of the covered 39 countryâ€™s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



CurrentlyÂ marketed Sterilization Equipment and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Sterilization Equipment market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total installed base, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Sterilization Equipment market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Sterilization Equipment market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Getinge AB , 3M Co, Steris Plc, American Ultraviolet Co Inc, Sunkyung Industry Co Ltd, S S Technomed (P) Ltd, Clorox Professional Products Company, Illinois Tool Works, Memmert GmbH + Co KG, Fortissimo Capital, Metal Zug AG, Azbil Corporation, Systec GmbH, Steelco SpA, Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Skytron LLC and Others



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you wonâ€™t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Sterilization Equipment marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



