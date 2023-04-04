Sterilization Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Rising Incidences of Hospital-Acquired Infections Drives $18 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization equipment market grew from $10.8 billion in 2022 to $12.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The sterilization equipment market is expected to grow to $18.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

North America was the largest region in the sterilization equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sterilization equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections significantly contribute to the growth of the sterilization equipment market going forward. HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) is an illness that thrives in a hospital setting, such as those contracted by a patient during a hospital stay and are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality around the world. These include bloodstream infections from a central line, urinary tract infections from a catheter, and pneumonia from a ventilator. The rising hospital-acquired infections require more sterilization equipment in healthcare facilities.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) increased significantly in US hospitals in 2020, owing largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020, national SIRs (standardized infection ratios) for central-line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) increased by 27.9%, 46.4%, and 47%, respectively. The SIR for CLABSIs increased by 149% in Arizona in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019; in Massachusetts, it doubled. Therefore, the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections propel the growth of the sterilization equipment market.



The introduction of new sterilization instruments by key manufacturers to bring speed, simplicity, and compliance to sterilization processing is a major trend in the sterilization equipment market. Major companies operating in sterilization equipment is focused on introducing new equipment to meet consumer demand.

For instance, in October 2020, Midmark Corp., a US-based manufacturer of healthcare products, launched Sterilizer Data Logger and updated M3 Steam Sterilizer. Midmark has improved the performance of the sterilizers in the dental practice with the upgraded Midmark M3 Steam Sterilizer and new Sterilizer Data Logger. The redesigned Midmark M3 Steam Sterilizer sterilize tools and handpieces rapidly and without fuss. It simplifies instrument sterilization with built-in safety safeguards, no extra air and water filtration systems to maintain, and a small design.

The new Sterilizer Data Logger records and stores the physical and mechanical performance of a sterilizer automatically. When the Sterilizer Data Logger is connected to a Midmark M9 or M11 steam sterilizer, it will provide access to years of data on a single USB drive. This strategy simplifies the transfer of information, saves time during audits, and makes troubleshooting sterilization concerns easier.



In July 2022, Ellab, a Denmark-based provider of validation, monitoring and calibration solutions and services, acquired Causa for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ellab will expand its field services in key markets. Causa is a Dutch-based company that offers qualification and validation services focusing on sanitization and sterilizing equipment.



The countries covered in the sterilization equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Sterilization Indicators; Detergents; Pouches; Lubricants; Sterilization Accessories

2) By Equipment: High-Temperature Sterilization; Low-Temperature Sterilization; Filtration Sterilization; Lonizing Radiation Sterilization

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Hospitals And Clinics; Medical Device Companies; Food And Beverage Companies; Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sterilization Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Sterilization Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Sterilization Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Sterilization Equipment Market Size And Growth



6. Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Sterilization Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Steris

Getinge AB

3M

Cardinal Health

Fortive Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Cantel Medical

MMM Group

Merck KGaA

Matachana Group

Systec GmbH

Metall Zug Group

Tuttnauer

De Lama Spa

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vk059

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets