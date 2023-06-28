Sterilization Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026 -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterilization equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.93%. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for sterilization equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The expanding healthcare sector in the region, the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the strong market presence of the leading vendors will facilitate the sterilization equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, between 2005 and 2018, healthcare expenditure in North America increased from 14.10% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2005 to 16.41% in 2018. The healthcare expenditure in the US increased by 9.7%, reaching USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person in 2020. The country's healthcare expenditure had a share of 19.7% of the GDP in 2020. Globally, the US healthcare sector is the leading healthcare sector. Therefore, owing to these factors, the region's sterilization equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Vendor Landscape

The sterilization equipment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The strategic initiatives of market players are the key factors driving the growth of the sterilization equipment market. The international sterilization equipment market is highly competitive and the vendors in the market adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M and A), expansion projects, new product launches, and growing production capacity to tackle the competition in the market. Vendors invest in developing customized solutions to augment their foothold in the market. However, intense competition in the market is anticipated to force established vendors to expand their market presence through M and A and strategic alliances. Further, the healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics are selecting vendors based on their product's degree of excellence and properties. With the growing demand for sterilization equipment from end-users, vendors are opting for M and A and strategic alliances to enhance their market reach and customer base. These strategic alliances and partnerships among vendors are supporting them, improving their operations and increasing their geographical presence. Therefore, such activities will fuel the growth of the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period.

The disadvantages and harmful effects of ETO sterilizers will be a major challenge that may impede the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. Even though ETO is regarded as one of the widely used sterilization techniques, it has different destructive effects on patients and healthcare workers. It is considered a known human carcinogen. Also, the drawbacks associated with its use can result in a preference for other alternatives such as hydrogen peroxide sterilizers. Such factors can lead to its lowered adoption and adverse effect on the growth of the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. The main drawbacks associated with ETO sterilizers are the prolonged cycle time, its potential dangers to patients and staff, and the high costs associated with the ETO sterilization process. The harmful effects of ETO and growing safety concerns regarding the use of surgical instruments sterilized through ETO sterilization processes are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key Trends-

The increasing number of surgical procedures is a sterilization equipment market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. HAIs are mainly acquired by patients obtaining long-term treatments such as surgical treatments. HAIs are especially acquired in surgical centers, clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities, such as rehabilitation centers and nursing homes. HAIs not only pose a hazard to the patient's health but also lead to long hospital stays, thereby creating an economic disadvantage to patients and healthcare systems. The increasing majority of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer have led to an upsurge in the hospital admission rate. Various types of sterilization equipment are important requirements in hospitals and clinics, which decreases the risk of infection transmission among patients and leads to enhanced patient care. The rising number of cancer cases in regions all across the world has resulted in an increased need for surgical procedures to treat cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the demand for surgical procedures will lead to an augmented incidence rate of SSIs. Therefore, such factors will have a favourable impact on the growth of the global sterilization equipment market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The sterilization equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment, Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health Inc., Continental Equipment Co, Cosmed Group, De Lama Spa, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Co., Steelco SpA, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Systec GmbH, Tuttnauer, and YATHERM SCIENTIFIC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers sterilization equipment market segmentation by product (low-temperature sterilizers, heat sterilizers, sterile membrane filters, and radiation sterilization devices) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The sterilization equipment market share growth by the low-temperature sterilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment holds the largest share of the global sterilization equipment market. There is an increasing need for sterilization of heat-sensitive medical devices and equipment, which is driving the demand for low-temperature sterilizers. Further, the use of expensive, moisture-sensitive, and delicate medical devices that are tough to sterilize, such as endoscopes, is driving the growth of the market segment.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sterilization services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%. This report extensively covers sterilization services market segmentation by type (validation services and contract services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving growth in the sterilization services market is the increasing awareness regarding workplace wellness.

The global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market has the potential to grow by USD 438.91 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (consumables and instruments). The demand for dental sterilization equipment and consumables in emerging countries is increasing due to rising health expenditures, increasing disposable incomes, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Sterilization Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 3.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment, Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health Inc., Continental Equipment Co, Cosmed Group, De Lama Spa, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Co., Steelco SpA, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Systec GmbH, Tuttnauer, and YATHERM SCIENTIFIC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Low-temperature sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Low-temperature sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Low-temperature sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Low-temperature sterilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Low-temperature sterilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Heat sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Heat sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Heat sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Heat sterilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heat sterilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sterile membrane filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sterile membrane filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sterile membrane filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sterile membrane filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sterile membrane filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Radiation sterilization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Radiation sterilization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Radiation sterilization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Radiation sterilization devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Radiation sterilization devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 93: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Andersen Sterilizers

Exhibit 98: Andersen Sterilizers - Overview



Exhibit 99: Andersen Sterilizers - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Andersen Sterilizers - Key offerings

10.5 Cantel Medical.

Exhibit 101: Cantel Medical. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cantel Medical. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Cantel Medical. - Key offerings

10.6 De Lama Spa

Exhibit 104: De Lama Spa - Overview



Exhibit 105: De Lama Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: De Lama Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Getinge AB

Exhibit 107: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 108: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 110: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.8 MMM Group

Exhibit 112: MMM Group - Overview



Exhibit 113: MMM Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: MMM Group - Key offerings

10.9 Sotera Health Co.

Exhibit 115: Sotera Health Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sotera Health Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Sotera Health Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Steelco SpA

Exhibit 118: Steelco SpA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Steelco SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Steelco SpA - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 121: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 124: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 126: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio