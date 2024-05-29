Sterilization Equipment Market to be Worth $30.71 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Sterilization Equipment Market by Offering (Equipment [Heat {Moist (Gravity, High-speed), Dry (Static Air, Forced Air)}, Low-temperature {Gas Plasma, Ozone, Formaldehyde}, Radiation, Filtration] Services [Gamma, Steam]) End User–Global Forecast to 2031', published by Meticulous Research®, the sterilization equipment market is projected to reach $30.71 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Sterilization equipment is an essential measure used across the healthcare industry in order to avoid infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. The diseases can be spread, directly or indirectly, either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in the infected environment of any healthcare facility. Thus, to prevent and reduce the occurrence rate of infectious diseases, various healthcare facilities are adopting sterilization equipment methods and programs to improve the quality of care and provide a safe environment to patients and other personnel working in the same facilities.

Supercritical CO 2 is carbon dioxide that is pressurized and heated above its critical point. This fluid has several advantageous properties, such as low viscosity and high density, and leaves no residual solvents. Initially, supercritical CO 2 was used in the food industry for extraction, fractionation, and formulation for manufacturing products from natural vegetal raw materials as well as food ingredients. Recently, this fluid has been considered a sustainable and ecological alternative to sterilizing medical devices. Initially, in medical sciences, it was used for the extraction of natural compounds for medicinal purposes. However, scCO2, in recent times, is being used for cleaning and terminal sterilization of synthetic and biological based devices. ScCO2 is considered an alternative to EtO or ethylene oxide, as EtO is known to have harmful effects, such as an increased risk of developing cancer. According to the U.S. Food Drug and Administration (FDA), approximately 50% of medical devices are treated with EtO for sterilization. ScCO 2, as an alternative, is cost-effective and broadly compatible with all types of devices, including bio-based materials. Such sterilization services can be helpful to drive the demand for sterilization equipment and services.

Increasing Use of E-beam Sterilization

There are various types of sterilization methods used in industries like gas-based (ethylene oxide), radiation-based (gamma electron beam, X-ray), filtration, and heat/steam-based sterilization (flaming, incineration, and autoclave steam sterilization) methods. These sterilization methods are determined based on material compatibility, process availability, processing location, physical device attributes, legacy regulatory approval, processing volume, utilization rate for particular devices or supplies, and cost of product to be sterilized. Though ethylene oxide is majorly used for sterilization in medical & pharma industries, the trend is moving towards e-beam sterilization due to its advanced technology and the ability to control the energy level within the beam.

Apart from this, increasing complexity, including combination products that incorporate sensitive materials, such as drugs or bioresorbable and miniaturization of medical devices, leads to more difficulty in sterilization of these products with standard methods, such as gamma irradiation (Cobalt 60 radiation) and ethylene oxide (EtO). As a result, accelerator-based technologies such as electron beam and X-ray are seeing continued focus and investment as a complement to cobalt-based processing. This provides high growth opportunities for e-beam-based sterilization products in the coming years.

The sterilization equipment market is segmented by Offering (Equipment [Heat/Steam Sterilization Equipment {Moist Heat Sterilizers (Gravity Displacement Autoclaves, High-speed Prevacuum Sterilizers), Dry Heat Sterilizers (Static Air Sterilizers, Forced Air Sterilizers)}, Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment {Hydrogen Peroxide/Gas Plasma Sterilizers, Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Ozone-based Sterilizers, Formaldehyde Sterilizers, Othe Low-temperature Sterilization Equipment}, Radiation Sterilization Equipment, Filtration Sterilization Equipment], Services [Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services, Gamma Sterilization Services, E-beam Sterilization Services, Steam Sterilization Services, Other Sterilization Services], Consumables & Accessories [Sterilization Indicators {Biological Indicators, Chemical Indicators}, Sterilants, Instruments Packaging & Pouches, Other Consumables & Accessories]), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Other End Users), and Geography.

Among all offerings, in 2024, the equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Sterilization equipment are devices that are used to decontaminate consumables, laboratory products, and glassware. It is also useful in meeting the sterilization standards for medical devices and to maintain quality care within healthcare facilities. The factors attributing to the large share of the segment include increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising number of surgical procedures, growing prevalence of chronic diseases with the aging population, and growth in the life science industry for bioproduction, drug discovery, and research. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine (U.S.), annually, 310 million major surgeries are performed across the globe, of which 40 to 50 million take place in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. An increase in the number of surgeries would require a higher number of sterilized equipment, therefore, supporting the growth of the market.

Among end users, in 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Hospitals & clinics have witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the improving hospital infrastructure in developing countries, an increasing number of hospitalizations, a growing number of hospitals in developing countries, increasing collaborations between private & public hospitals for providing quality care, and a rising number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to the Rural Health Statistics (RHS) 2021–2022 report, in India, as of March 2022, there were a total of 1,275 operational hospitals nationwide, with an additional 767 district hospitals (DHs). To address these challenges, the Government of India is actively implementing various initiatives. Notably, the National Health Policy of India is targeting the establishment of a minimum of two beds per 1,000 people and the construction of 3,000 to 5,000 hospitals, each equipped with nearly 200 beds, by the year 2025.

Among geographies, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, growth in the pharma & biotech industry, increasing aging population with chronic diseases, and government initiatives to reduce HAIs and implement effective sterilization equipment practices.

Some of the key players operating in the sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Benchmark Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Andersen Sterilizers, Inc. (U.S.), and Steelco S.P.A. (A Part of Miele & Cie. Kg) (Italy).

