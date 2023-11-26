Sterilization Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2022 to 2026 | North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

26 Nov, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterilization equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (low-temperature sterilizers, heat sterilizers, sterile membrane filters, and radiation sterilization devices) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for sterilization equipment in North America. Market growth will be facilitated by the expanding healthcare sector, increasing numbers of hospital-acquired infections, and a strong presence of key players on the market.
Company Profile:
3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment, Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health Inc., Continental Equipment Co, Cosmed Group, De Lama Spa, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Co., Steelco SpA, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Systec GmbH, Tuttnauer, and YATHERM SCIENTIFIC
Soterahealth - The company offers sterilization equipment for various applications.
The sterilization equipment market share growth by the low-temperature sterilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a growing need for sterilization of heat-sensitive medical devices and equipment, which is propelling the demand for low-temperature sterilizers. Additionally, the use of expensive, moisture-sensitive, and delicate medical devices that are difficult to sterilize, such as endoscopes, is driving the growth of the market segment. Low-temperature sterilization equipment is further sub-segmented into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilizers, hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, ozone-based sterilizers, and other low-temperature sterilization equipment.
Sterilization Equipment Market: Market Dynamics
- Strategic initiatives of market players
- Rising incidence of HAIs
- Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
Key Driver
The strategic initiatives of market players is a key factor driving market growth. There is a high degree of competition in the world's sterilization equipment market. To overcome competition in the market, operators of the market have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions M & A, expansion projects, launches of new products, or increased production capacity.
What are the key data covered in this sterilization equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sterilization equipment market between 2021 and 2026.
- Precise estimation of the sterilization equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sterilization equipment market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sterilization equipment market companies.
