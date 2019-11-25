Sterilization Equipment Market to Hit $9.9 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sterilization Equipment Market revenue is projected to surpass USD $9.9 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The increasing advantages associated with sterile equipment will drive market growth over the analysis timeframe.

Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to achieve over 7% CAGR up to 2025, driven by increasing number healthcare associated infections in the developing nations.

Recent improvements in sterilization technologies that are applicable to health care facilities are anticipated to propel the sterilization equipment industry's growth over the analysis period. Advancements in low-temperature sterilizers, such as improved material compatibility, shorter cycles and expanded instrument capability, prove beneficial for business growth. Moreover, new biological indicators (BIs) with quicker readout times that have been introduced for the steam sterilization process will favor its adoption. Additionally, due to surging environmental surface contamination in health care facilities, there has been a great technological shift in the area of surface disinfection. Hence, the above mentioned technological aspects should foster the overall market growth. However, the high cost associated with the equipment may impede the sterilization equipment market growth.

The sterilization equipment industry's size is segmented based on product and end-use. The product segment includes heat sterilizers, low-temperature sterilizers, sterile membrane filters, radiation sterilization devices and consumables and accessories. The heat sterilizer segment was valued around USD $1.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a lucrative growth trend during the analysis period. Heat sterilization is the conventional and oldest method of sterilization, used in hospitals, as well as research and clinical laboratories. Heat sterilization is widely utilized in dental clinics for the sterilization of dental equipment, as well as instruments. It possesses a lesser risk of infection and is an effective way of killing micro-organisms and spores that foster segmental progress. Additionally, this technique is comparatively more affordable and can be easily monitored for checking the effectiveness of radiation sterilization devices. Furthermore, the usage of depyrogenation ovens and steam autoclaves in pre-clinical services foster the overall industry growth.

The end-use segment covers hospitals and clinics, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and the food and beverage industry, among others. The food & beverage industry segment is anticipated to witness over a 12% revenue share by 2025, attributed to technological advancements, coupled with a high adoption rate of ready-made and canned foods. Advanced sterilization processes such as high-pressure food preservation (HPP), non-thermal plasma and pulsed electric field (PEF) offer superior sterilization with no adverse effects. Moreover, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) focuses on nanoscience and nanotechnology for enhancing food safety. Thus, such government initiatives have led to the deployment of innovative and cutting-edge sterilization technologies that will render a significant impact on segmental growth.

The European sterilization equipment market accounted for around USD $1.5 billion in 2018. Various guidelines proposed by the European Commission for proper validation of sterilization procedures, as well as the controlled use of equipment within the specified limits, resulted in the development of efficient equipment. In addition, the European Commission has classified all devices that are used for disinfection as Class II devices. Thus, the availability of advanced and effective sterilization equipment in the market will drive regional business expansion during the forthcoming years.

Some of the notable industry players operating in the sterilization equipment market are Fedegari, Advanced Sterilization Products, Getinge, 3M, Andersen Products, Absolute Medical, Boekel Scientific, Belimed, Celitron and LTE Scientific among others. The business players have undertaken numerous inorganic and organic growth strategies to sustain market competition. For instance, in May 2018, TSO3 received clearance for the STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer from the U.S. regulators for multi-channeled, flexible endoscope sterilization. The new product development and approval helped the company in expanding its existing customer base.

