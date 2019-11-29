Sterilization Equipment Market Worth $12.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Heat, Low temperature), Consumables & Accessories (Indicators, Lubricant), Services (E beam, Gamma)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sterilization Equipment Market is estimated at USD 8.9 billion in 2019, the global Sterilization Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2024.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=642

The rapid growth in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing focus on food sterilization & disinfection are the major factors driving the growth of this industry.

Sterilization instruments accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment industry, by product & services, in 2018

Based on instruments, the Sterilization Equipment Market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization consumables & accessories, and sterilization services. The sterilization instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of surgeries performed. Furthermore, rise in the global food supply and need to ensure the safety and quality of food products, has driven the overall demand for sterilization instruments.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterilization Equipment Market"

216 – Tables

28 – Figures

196 – Pages

By end user, the hospital & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on the end user, the Sterilization Equipment Market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, the food & beverage industry, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising incidences of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), a growing volume of surgical procedures performed, and increasing number of hospitals in Asian countries are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=642

North America was the largest regional market for osteoarthritis therapeutics in 2018

By region, the Sterilization Equipment Market is segmented into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). This will result in the growth of the sterilization equipment industry in North America as compared to other regions.

The prominent players operating in the global Sterilization Equipment Market include STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company Group (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA Group (Spain), Sotera Health (US), Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Cardinal Health (US), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), DE LAMA S.p.A. (Italy), SysTec GmbH (Germany), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), Noxilizer, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Cosmed Group, Inc. (US), and Andersen Products, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Sterilization Services Market by Method (Steam, Ethylene Oxide, Gamma, E-beam), Type (Contract Sterilization Services, Validation Services), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Infection Control Market by Product (Disinfection (Disinfectant, Wipes, Sprays, Liquids, Disinfectors, UV, Wraps), AER, Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, Radiation, Indicators, Services), End User (Hospitals, Life Science)) - Global Forecast to 2024

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=642

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sterilization-equipment-services-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sterilization-equipment-services.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets