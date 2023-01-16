Sterilization Services Market Size to Reach USD 24.33 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterilization services market size reached USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the major factors driving revenue growth is introduction of sterilization services in the healthcare industry to lower the risk of hospital-acquired infections. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries' medical device manufacturing sector maintains a sterile processing environment within the facility throughout production or tests as needed.

A significant driver of revenue growth is the rise in nosocomial infection rates brought on by COVID-19 and other reasons. A considerable increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses over the past few decades has led to an increase in number of surgical procedures performed in a variety of hospitals, creating a significant need for new sterilizing services and high-tech equipment. Given a variety of bioagents, including bacteria and fungi, increasing restrictions in food biotechnology are enabling the implementation of novel sterilizing technologies.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1536

Drivers:

One of the major factors driving the growth and demand of the sterilization services market is the increasing emphasis on outsourcing sterilization operations among hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers. Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, the prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases is expected to grow. The growth of the market is driven by factors including technological advancements in the usage of sterilizing chemicals and equipment in industrial facilities, and rising awareness regarding cleanliness across all institutions.

According to the World Health Organization, a significant number of people around the world suffer harm from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), many of which are entirely preventable. The absence of HAIs cannot be guaranteed, not even in the most developed or sophisticated country or healthcare system. Thus, it is expected that the increase in hospital-acquired infections will increase the demand for sterilizing services.

Restraints:

Throughout the forecast period, the sterilization services market revenue growth is restrained by the adverse effects of ethylene oxide and issues with the security of reprocessed instruments. Acute exposure to ethylene oxide (EtO) gas may cause symptoms such as respiratory irritation, lung damage, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and cyanosis. Chronic exposure has been associated with an increased risk of cancer, reproductive problems, mutagenesis changes, neurotoxicity, and sensitization. The aforementioned factors hamper the adoption of sterilization services in the healthcare sector.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1536

Growth Projections:

The sterilization services market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 to USD 24.33 Billion in 2030, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market. Growing trend to decrease hospital-acquired diseases is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The market revenue growth is driven by significant global expansion and implementation of an array of patient monitoring platforms in the healthcare industry. The increase in surgical operations requiring high-intensity infection prevention and control as well as rise in hospital-acquired infections are both contributing to the market revenue growth. The rapid outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) is driving the market's expansion owing to the fact that it has raised awareness of virus transmission and encouraged people to adopt better hygiene and preventive measures. Additionally, to stop the transfer of pathogens, sterilizing services are being widely used in medical equipment including reusable hemodialysis machines, and respiratory care devices, among others which is driving market revenue growth.

The market is also being driven by a number of product improvements, including low-temperature sterilization systems that offer increased instrument capacity, faster cycle times, enhanced material compatibility, and eco-friendly features. The market revenue is expected to increase further as a result of a number of other factors, such as patient vulnerability to chronic illnesses, and the implementation of different governmental efforts to maintain a high level of infection prevention.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Steris PLC; 3M; Getinge AB; ASP; Belimed Inc.; Sterigenics U.S.,LLC Sotera Health Company; Fedegari Group; Olympus Corporation; Andersen Sterilizers; Steelco S.P.A.

On January 5, 2023 , Life Science Outsourcing, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science businesses, announced the acquisition of J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging, and sterilization outsourcing partner for businesses involved in the production of medical devices and diagnostics.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sterilization-services-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 10.6 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 24.33 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Steris PLC; 3M; Getinge AB; ASP; Belimed Inc.; Sterigenics U.S.; LLC- A Sotera Health Company; Fedegari Group; Olympus Corporation; Andersen Sterilizers; Steelco S.P.A. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1536

Emergen Research has segmented sterilization services market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ethylene Oxide



Irradiation



Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital



Pharma & Nutraceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Medical Device Manufacturing



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b . Canada

c . Mexico

a. U.S. b c

Europe

a. Germany

b . France

c . U. K .

d . Italy

e . Spain

f . Benelux

g . Rest of Europe

a. b c K d e f g

Asia Pacific

a. China

b . India

c . Japan

d . South Korea

e . Rest of APAC

a. b c d e

Latin America

a. Brazil

b . Rest of LATAM

a. b LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b . UAE

c . South Africa

d . Turkey

e . Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Perimeter Defense System Market, By Type (Infrared Contrast, Laser Beam, Electric Fence, Microwave Contrast, Leaky Cable, Tension Fence, and Vibration Cable), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrocardiogram Cables and Lead Wires Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Usability Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, By Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, and Others), By Procedure (Biliary Dilation and Pancreatic Duct Stenting), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Failure Analysis Market, By Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, SPM, FIB System, Dual Beam System, Others), By Technology (EDX, SIMS, BIM, RIE, Others), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), By Region Forecast to 2030

Stentless Bioprostheses Market By Type (Xenograft, Allograft and Autograft), By Application (Aortic, Bicuspid, Tricuspid, Pulmonary and Endobronchial), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Turret System Market, By Platform (Land, Airborne, and Naval), By Type (Manned and Unmanned), By Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, and Stabilization Unit), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Natural Language Processing Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Type (Rule-Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sterilization-services-market

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research