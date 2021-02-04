SteriPack Appoints Andrew McLean as President & CEO

SteriPack Appoints new President & CEO Tweet this

Andrew McLean brings more than 20 years of medical device and pharmaceutical expertise to SteriPack, with prior leadership roles at Pfizer, BD, Synergy Health, Steris Corp and more recently CEO at Sirtex Medical.

Andrew McLean said, "SteriPack is a highly responsive contract manufacturer providing integrated product lifecycle management solutions. This company truly is a team of wonderful, talented individuals, and I am thrilled to be joining SteriPack."

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack offers contract manufacturing services, from initial concept to finished product, for the world's leading medical device, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and allied healthcare industries. Their global reach expands to more than 50 countries.

For further information on SteriPack, please visit www.steripackgroup.com.

