SteriPack Enhances Medical Design Capabilities with Acquisition of Award-Winning HS Design

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturing service provider to the medical device, diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries, has acquired Morristown, NJ-based HS Design Inc. (HSD). HSD is an ISO 13485 certified product development company specializing in advancing the future of healthcare through design.

Together, SteriPack and HSD will provide flexible and responsive design, development and contract manufacturing solutions, integrating holistic product lifecycle management services.

For over 40 years, HSD has teamed up with world-class corporations, institutions, researchers, and clinicians in designing leading-edge medical devices. By providing innovative solutions to the most intricate design problems, their efforts directly benefit clients, patients, and healthcare providers. HSD's personalized approach to solving problems, coupled with a certified design process, has catapulted award-winning product design solutions to the industry's forefront.

HSD has extensive experience integrating human factors in design, resulting in safer and more intuitive products for users. HSD's user-centered design process forms the foundation for their industrial and interaction designers. They excel at balancing product architecture requirements with visual elements in digital and physical embodiments, encompassing all aspects of usability while being sensitive to aesthetic design and branding requirements. These front-end efforts, coupled with HSD's strong engineering capabilities balance technical functionality with manufacturing quality, reliability, and value.

"Looking forward, HSD will enhance SteriPack's team to include an agile organization focused on creative problem solving and design with strong technical expertise," said Andrew McLean, CEO of SteriPack. "Additionally, this acquisition further expands our operations in the United States. We will now have the ability to provide a full suite of product lifecycle services, commencing with new ideas all the way through to manufacturing and commercialization."

"SteriPack's shared values, culture, and innovation make it an ideal fit for HSD," said Tor Alden, President of HS Design. He further commented, "The combination of our companies takes advantage of the strengths in both organizations. HSD has a history of collaboration that will continue and grow with SteriPack's regulatory and global manufacturing. We are excited to become the innovation and design center for SteriPack, serving existing and new clients."

SteriPack offers contract manufacturing services, from initial concept to finished product, for the world's leading medical device, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and allied healthcare industries. Their global reach expands to more than 50 countries. For further information on SteriPack, please visit www.steripackgroup.com.

HS Design is one of the nation's premier ISO 13485 certified product development firms specializing in front end-user research, human factors engineering, industrial design, UI/UX, engineering, and prototype verification leading to manufacturing. HSD integrates insight, experience, and innovation with user needs and client core competencies to develop products with a strategic advantage in the marketplace, turning ideas into reality. For further information on SteriPack, please visit www.hs-design.com.

