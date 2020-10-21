SteriPack Group announces global rollout of sterile swabs to help combat Covid-19

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer of medical and diagnostic devices, announced today that they have been awarded an $852,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The purpose of this grant is for the procurement of necessary equipment to fast-track production of critically required sterile nasal swabs for Covid-19 testing.

SteriPack's US facility is now producing well in excess of 20 million sterile swabs per month as a direct result of their collaboration with the foundation, and will be adding significantly to that capacity. Studies have confirmed the SteriPack swab is functionally equivalent to other common swabs for effective Covid-19 tests, including dry polyester. More than 80 new jobs have been created at SteriPack's US facility as a result of these efforts.

"We are grateful to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their support. There is no doubt that our efforts are making a tangible difference in the fight against Covid-19," said Garry Moore, Chief Executive Officer of SteriPack.

SteriPack's global network of facilities across North America, Europe and Asia are also adding swab capacity, targeting a combined global output of approximately 80 million swabs per month. SteriPack are also utilizing their ISO Class 7 & 8 cleanroom manufacturing facilities to develop Covid test kits, IIR face masks, face shields, hand sanitation as well as leveraging their design & development expertise to support new diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack offers contract manufacturing services, from initial concept to finished product, for the world's leading medical device, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and allied healthcare industries. Their global reach expands to more than 50 countries.

