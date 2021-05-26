SteriPack's commitment to innovation in medical devices wins numerous awards

Sympfiny® won the Gold MDEA in the "Drug-Delivery and Combination Products" category. It is the first multiparticulate delivery device to dose the same as traditional liquid dispensers, allowing controlled and precise dosage and ensures all medication is dispensed directly to the child's mouth. The announcements come at the heals after winning a Silver 2019 International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for Social Impact.

Endoluxe's Endoscopic Visualization Orb won the Bronze MDEA for the "Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Devices." Endoluxe's innovative technology empowers the physician-surgeon with the ability to perform endoscopic procedures in any setting, at any moment, with an integrated suite of software features connected within the cloud.

The Trident HD Specimen Radiography System developed in collaboration with Hologic won Bronze in the "Medical and Health" category. The Trident HD is the next-generation specimen radiography system for breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies.

Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) is the premier MedTech industry awards program recognizing significant medical product design and engineering achievements that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack offers a suite of holistic product lifecycle solutions including contract manufacturing and contract packaging services, from initial product concept to finished product, including product lifecycle management services such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization and supply chain management for the world's leading medical device, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and allied healthcare industries. Their global reach expands to more than 50 countries.

HSD, Innovation & Development is 13485 certified with a focus on user centered design, human factors, industrial design, UI/UX, engineering and prototyping. This strong front-end engine brings innovative concepts to life. www.hs-design.com

