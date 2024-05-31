Steritech and MenuTrinfo® Partner to Enhance Food Allergy Safety with AllerCheck™ Assessments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to FARE , 33 million Americans, one in 10 adults and one in 13 children, are living with life-threatening food allergies. In response to escalating concerns over food allergens and cross-contact, Steritech, an industry leader in providing best-in-class food safety assessments and consulting services, is partnering with MenuTrinfo to provide the first-of-its-kind food allergy assessment to help better protect businesses and the customers they serve.

MenuTrinfo's AllerCheck Assessments encompass a thorough review of over 30 Allergen Standards, spanning menu preparation, ingredient documentation, employee education, emergency response training and beyond, to confirm that menu items are prepared with verified ingredients and that operations adhere to proper food safety procedures.

This solution can help businesses enhance safety, foster trust and demonstrate a commitment to food safety. Post this

"While this point-in-time assessment does not guarantee an allergen-free environment, it underscores to customers that the right knowledge, processes and safe practices are firmly in place, reflecting a profound commitment to transparency, well-being and inclusion," said Doug Sutton, President of Steritech. "The impartial oversights, provided by Steritech's Food Safety Specialists, can help uncover potential risks, enable industry benchmarking and drive corrective actions."

Upon completion, clients receive a detailed report highlighting any missed standards, with all data centralized in Steritech's OnBrand360® portal for streamlined monitoring and trend identification across multiple locations. Approved facilities receive a certificate with the prestigious AllerCheck seal, signifying their unwavering dedication to food allergy awareness and preparedness.

"This partnership with Steritech offers a comprehensive solution to a critical and nation-wide, food industry pain point, backed by industry expertise and endorsed by leading organizations," said Betsy Craig, President of MenuTrinfo. "This solution can help businesses enhance safety protocols, foster trust among customers and demonstrate a leading commitment to food safety and inclusivity."

To further explore this topic, Steritech, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association and MenuTrinfo, will host a free webinar: "Food Allergy Concerns and Allergen Management: Solutions to Protect Brand Reputation, Ensure Safety, and Build Trust," on June 6th. Click here to register . For additional food safety resources please visit, www.steritech.com .

ABOUT STERITECH

For more than 35 years, Steritech has been an industry leader and pioneer in providing best-in-class assessments and consulting services to multi-location businesses to accelerate growth, drive operational consistency and mitigate risks.

With the experience gained as a pioneer in the food safety arena, Steritech today partners with multi-location businesses on delivering their ideal brand experience every time, everywhere. Through on-site coaching paired with robust data insights and reporting, Steritech helps brands close performance-impacting gaps to create customer experiences that drive growth, promote loyalty and trust, protect people and reduce risk.

Steritech employs more than 450 full-time Specialists across the United States and Canada. These professionals are trained to understand and assess a brand's specific standards to provide insights to help close performance gaps and drive growth. Steritech is part of Rentokil Terminix , a leading business services company, operating across the United States and Canada.

ABOUT MENUTRINFO

MenuTrinfo Ⓡ is the nation's leading nutritional and menu consulting company, providing CPG programs such as ISO17065 Certified Free From™for food allergens, Accredited ANAB AllerTrainⓇ and Food Handler Course. Also under MenuTrinfo's umbrella is AllerCheck™, Vegan Verified, Certified Gluten Free and other services answering the Consumer Packaged Goods food allergy needs to various levels of food safety guidance, allergy expertise, and much more. A Certified Women Owned Business, headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, MenuTrinfoⓇ has built its sterling reputation serving the foodservice industry since 2010.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hannah Bernhard

[email protected]

SOURCE Steritech