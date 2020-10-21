SteriView® Technologies, Inc. Announces Its Software Database Interface, Software as a Service (Saas)

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriView® Technologies, Inc. www.steriviewtechnologies.com announced today the launch of its Software as a Service (SaaS). The SaaS System has been developed and is administered by its partner Diopsys, Inc. the world-leading provider of modern visual electrophysiology solutions and trusted thought leader in software development.

The company's mission is to focus on patient safety by substantially reducing outbreaks of antibiotic- resistant bacterial infections caused by device-related transmission in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers throughout the world.

SteriView® Technologies, Inc, is currently manufacturing and selling its medical/surgical inspection systems. This includes the 1.8mm SteriCam™ MIC (modular inspection camera). The company is advancing compliance with Infection Control Standards by enabling the direct visual inspection of hard to reach spaces within endoscopes and related medical devices. As part of this system there is a user interface and data management software application.

Customers using the new Software as a Service (SaaS), will pay a $99 annual subscription fee. As first-time users open the SteriView® software a license file will automatically be created with a one-year expiration date and their inspected medical devices will automatically be registered in the database. The service will also allow updates and licensing via new entries in the database.

The SteriView® Inspection System currently has the ability to catalog, auto-date and time-stamp images. In addition, new proprietary analytic artificial intelligent software (AI) will make determinations as to suitability for use in the individual instruments to prevent healthcare associated infections (HAIs).

Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of SteriView®Technologies, Inc. stated, "Technicians responsible for inspecting endoscopes and similar instruments will be able to complete inspections in less time with more confidence as to the disposition of each inspected device."

Designed and developed in Petaluma, California, SteriView® Technologies inspection scopes are manufactured in the USA by ADM Tronics (ADMT) of Northvale, New Jersey, a 50-year-old public engineering and innovative, ISO 13485 Certified, manufacturing company. ADMT manufactures medical devices in diverse fields of medicine.

Dri-scope, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tricor Systems with its network of independent distributors markets and distributes SteriView® products.

About SteriView® Technologies, Inc.

SteriView® Technologies is advancing compliance with Infection Control Standards by enabling the direct visual inspection of hard to visualize defects and contaminates within endoscopes and related medical devices. Healthcare-Associated Infections impact millions of people, worldwide. The SteriView® Infection Control System featuring the SteriCam™ line of Inspection Cameras represents the next inventive step. The system comprises a most critical asset in the fight against healthcare-associated, device-related infections. This problem kills thousands every year and is estimated to cost $20 to $35 billion in excess healthcare costs and up to $35 billion in lost productivity, annually, in the United States alone.

