Sterling, a Global Leader in Background and Identity Services, Announces the Relaunch of 'Sterling Student'

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, an industry leader in background and identity services, today re-launched Sterling Student, a screening solution that allows universities to run background checks on students seeking degrees, internships, and employment tied to safety-sensitive positions and fields.

Designed to conduct position-specific screening that is mandated by law, regulations, or company policies, Sterling Student helps assure that students meet the screening qualifications for positions and programs in fields including medicine, pharmacy, education, childcare, security, and law enforcement.

"At Sterling, we understand the concerns that universities and colleges have when screening students," said Alla Schay, General Manager at Sterling. "We have made this process streamlined and efficient, leveraging a mobile-first experience that students will enjoy."

Sterling Student offers:



Confirmation that students can meet qualifications for degree programs

Ability to place students in outside programs with confidence

Protection and enhancement of reputation

Payment flexibility

"Sterling Student has been an essential tool in screening our students. It has worked very well for our team for over five years. In addition, the support we get from Sterling is outstanding," said Diane Neofytidis, Director of Recruitment at St. John's University.

As a standalone portal or integrated with other Sterling background and screening solutions, Sterling Student can provide screening coverage for full-time or part-time employees, contractors, on-campus student employment, internships, and other degree-related experiences.

"Sterling Student is a unique and comprehensive solution created with campus and community safety in mind," said Lou Paglia, President at Sterling. "We are dedicated to providing the most effective, reliable services to our clients, and are excited to expand our reach to the next generation of students and professionals."

