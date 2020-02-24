Sterling, a Global Leader in Background Screening and Identity Services, Rolls Out Integration with PageUp

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a global leader in background and identity services, today announced its new integration with PageUp's talent management system, which enhances HR processes for people leaders, candidates, and employees. For employers who are joint customers of PageUp and Sterling, this integration streamlines the background screening process, reduces time to hire, and enhances the candidate experience—all from within the PageUp platform.



"We are proud to be an integrated screening partner for PageUp," said Harris Bornstein, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Sterling. "Under the new partnership, Sterling and PageUp will offer hiring managers a best-in-class hiring solution, and candidates will enjoy a more organized and streamlined experience. This partnership aligns with Sterling's core mission of creating safer working environments and protecting every organization's greatest asset—its people."

Through the partnership, PageUp users now have streamlined access to the following Sterling services:

Criminal background checks

Drug and health screening

International background checks

Motor vehicle record checks

Social Security number trace

Pre-employment verifications

Credit reports

Civil court record checks

Executive investigations and corporate due diligence

Fingerprinting

Sanctions, risk, and compliance

"We are thrilled to provide our customers with access to Sterling's best-in-class services through our platform. This integration will enable us to seamlessly deliver great experiences for both candidates and recruiters by ensuring accurate and timely background screening to confidently hire the best candidate for the role," said Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp.

Additional features from the integration include: data pre-population, which eliminates duplicate data entry; status updates for both the recruiter and the candidate; Sterling's built-in compliance tools and processes, which minimize compliance risk amid evolving regulations; and Sterling's mobile-first design, which allows candidates to complete background checks on their preferred device.

Additional details on Sterling's integration partners can be found at sterlingcheck.com/resources/integrations/.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.



About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management, Onboarding, Learning, Performance, and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics.

