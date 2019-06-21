Sterling, a Global Leader in Background Screening Services, Launches 'Sterling Identity'

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced the launch of Sterling Identity, a business unit focused on identity and biometric solutions. Sterling Identity's new solution, VerifyID—a powerful and flexible identity verification solution for businesses, is now available to gig economy customers via API and will soon be available to all Sterling customers.

"Sterling Identity was formed to bring our innovative identity and biometric services to market. With VerifyID, the identity verification process has been significantly improved for businesses and their job candidates," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "We expect many companies will be adding identity verification to their background check programs in the near future," added Peirez.

Identity verifications performed by VerifyID—which uses human expertise coupled with AI-enabled comparison methodologies to increase accuracy and minimize data entry errors—are completed as a candidate's selfie is uploaded and compared to a photograph of their driver's license or other government-issued identification. With tens of millions of selfies taken and uploaded with apps every day, this is an easy, familiar process for most candidates, and the entire verification takes place in just seconds.

"For businesses, VerifyID makes the identity verification process fast, convenient, and mobile, which improves candidate experience, increases hiring speed, and ultimately provides a foundation of trust and safety," said Peirez. "Sterling Identity is committed to delivering advanced, technology-enabled services in the fight against identity fraud, which continues to be an ever-growing problem for businesses."

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, 2018 saw a total of 1,632 data breaches and 197,612,748 records exposed, with the business sector having the largest amount of breaches of any sector.

Sterling Identity's nationwide network of biometric collection locations spans nearly 700 cities across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Full details on Sterling Identity can be found at www.sterlingidentity.com.

About Sterling Identity

Sterling Identity is a leading provider of next-generation, technology-enabled identity and biometric solutions. Since identity is the foundation of trust, we provide businesses with the services that support hiring, promoting and supporting their trusted employees. Sterling Identity's single-sourced nationwide network of biometric collection covers all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Visit Sterling Identity online at www.sterlingidentity.com.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingcheck.com.

