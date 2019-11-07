Sterling, a Leader in Background and Identity Services, Unveils Revamped Solution for Small Businesses

MAKE YOUR NEXT FIVE MINUTES MATTER "For any small business owner, time is precious—and so is building a great team. Quality background checks can be intricate on the back end, but the experience for the user should be simple: easy to order, fast to complete, quality to rely on," said David Bloom, General Manager, Small and Medium-Sized Business Group at Sterling. "Now, with SterlingNOW, small business owners can order a background check they can trust in minutes—and take crucial steps to hire with confidence and protect what they've built."

According to the Small Business Administration, there are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S.—making up 99.9% of all businesses in the country, and signifying the need for an effective and easy-to-use screening solution with quick turnaround time.



Among SterlingNOW's features:

Comprehensive. Rather than relying on a third-party database, SterlingNOW goes straight to the source, relying on primary data and the brand's proprietary CourtDirect TM technology that catches what others might miss. Systems undergo thorough quality assurance. The result is screening you can trust for important hiring decisions.

"The background check process for small businesses no longer has to be heavily cumbersome or complicated. The new SterlingNOW offers a thorough, efficient and easy-to-use solution, while preserving precious time and resources, and—most importantly—helping to keep customers and clients safe," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling.

Earlier this year, SterlingNOW, which initially launched in August 2018, was named by Business.com as the best self-service background check for 2019. The review stated, "SterlingNOW, by Sterling, offers an easy-to-use platform for small businesses to order self-service background checks with quick turnaround times."



Full details on the new SterlingNOW can be viewed at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/blog/2019/11/five-minutes-matter-new-sterlingnow/.



About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.

