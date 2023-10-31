Sterling Announces Awards of Over $470 Million in Transportation Solutions for the Third Quarter 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced third quarter 2023 Transportation Solutions awards totaling over $470 million, contributing to record consolidated backlog at quarter end.

"Activity in our Transportation Solutions segment remains extremely strong, driven by high levels of state funding and the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We are seeing broad-based award activity across our core geographic regions and our key end markets, including highway and aviation," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO. "The robust demand environment is enabling us to be more selective in the projects that we take on, supporting our efforts to drive margin expansion while continuing to reduce execution risks."

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

