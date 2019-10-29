Sterling Announces Integration With LinkedIn Talent Hub

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced a new partnership with LinkedIn Talent Hub to serve as an initial integration partner on the applicant tracking system (ATS), which is the only ATS built on the LinkedIn network with more than 645 million members. LinkedIn Talent Hub allows customers to source, manage and hire in one integrated platform.

"Partnering with Sterling helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience," says Kathy Tsay, Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely to ensure our customers can source and manage candidates all in one place."

"We are proud to be an integrated screening partner for LinkedIn Talent Hub," said Matthew Gay, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channel Partners at Sterling. "By integrating background checks into Talent Hub, which is a powerful and thoughtfully designed LinkedIn Talent Solutions product, hiring managers and applicants will enjoy a more organized, transparent and effective experience—allowing companies to avoid expensive bad hires and create safer work environments."

The LinkedIn Talent Hub integration with Sterling gives customers the ability to streamline the hiring workflow by ordering and reviewing their background and drug screening results directly through their Applicant Tracking System.

LinkedIn Talent Hub is available for use to both new and current Sterling clients. More details on LinkedIn Talent Hub can be viewed at https://business.linkedin.com/talent-solutions/talent-hub .

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com .

