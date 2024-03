Sterling Announces Sharon Villaverde as Vice President of Finance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Sharon Villaverde to the role of Vice President of Finance. In this position, Sharon will be responsible for managing Sterling's finance and accounting functions. In addition, she will help to shape the Company's strategic financial initiatives.

Sharon brings a wealth of experience to Sterling, having spent 30 years in accounting and finance roles at prominent public companies spanning diverse industries, including telecommunications construction, manufacturing, and defense contracting. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Dycom Industries, Inc., starting in 2018. Prior to this, she served as Vice President of Finance at Natus Medical Incorporated and in accounting and financial management roles at Lockheed Martin Corporation and Alcon Inc. Sharon began her career as an accountant at Deloitte & Touche. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant.

CEO Remarks

"I am honored to welcome Sharon to our executive team," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO. "As Sterling continues its forward momentum of growth and transformation, Sharon's deep financial expertise will be a tremendous resource. As Vice President of Finance, she will play a crucial role in crafting our financial strategy while overseeing our finance and accounting functions. We are thrilled to have Sharon as part of the Sterling family."

About Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, and residential plumbing services. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements included herein relate to matters that are not based on historical facts and reflect our current expectations as of the date of this press release, including statements about: our outlook, our business strategy, our financial strategy and allocation of cash flows. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which include: changes in the Company's financial position, business strategy, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

Investor Relations Company Contact

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Noelle Dilts, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

281-214-0795

[email protected]

SOURCE Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.