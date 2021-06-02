Sterling Backcheck, a Background and Identity Services Leader in Canada, Joins the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC)

Sterling Backcheck Will Help Shape Canada's Digital Identity Future

SURREY, BC, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a global leader in background and identity services, today announced that its Canadian subsidiary—Sterling Backcheck—has become a member of the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), a non-profit coalition of public and private sector leaders committed to developing a Canadian framework for digital identification and authentication.

As a member of the DIACC, Sterling Backcheck will play a crucial role in advancing the organization's mission to create interoperable capabilities of the public and private sector to secure Canada's full and beneficial participation in the digital economy.

"We are honoured to join the DIACC, an organization that is committed to unlocking economic opportunities for Canadian consumers and businesses by providing the framework to develop a robust, secure, scalable, and privacy-enhancing digital identification and authentication ecosystem," said Jim Hickey, Managing Director, Sterling Backcheck. "By joining the DIACC, Sterling Backcheck will play a key role in developing the Pan Canadian Trust Framework, where government, business, and philanthropic leaders are coming together to collaborate and deliver resources that help solve and secure identity."

"We are excited to welcome Sterling Backcheck to the Council, and look forward to leveraging their digital identification expertise, leadership, and strategic guidance within the diverse DIACC membership," noted DIACC President Joni Brennan. "Sterling Backcheck shares the DIACC's vision of unlocking opportunities for Canadians, decreasing costs for governments, consumers and business, improving service delivery and driving GDP growth."

"With the DIACC paving the way for innovation, collaboration and economic opportunity, Canada is well-positioned to continue as a global leader in the digital identity space," said Chuck Walker, Senior Advisor, Public Safety Information Management, Sterling Backcheck. "At Sterling Backcheck, we are putting identity first by being involved at the forefront with an organization that is setting the standards for identity across Canada in all industries."



Sterling Backcheck is the Canadian subsidiary of the global Sterling family, and its membership in the DIACC is part of Sterling's global identity initiative to make the world a safer place and help companies hire with confidence.



Additional details on Sterling Backcheck joining the DIACC can be found at https://diacc.ca/2021/05/26/spotlight-on-sterling-backcheck/.

About Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC)

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada was created following the federal government's Task Force for the Payments System Review to bring together public and private sector partners in developing a safe and secure digital ID ecosystem. The DIACC has 100 high profile members spanning several sectors from financial institutions, networks for payments and for identity verification, technology service providers, strategy and integration experts and federal and provincial governments. For 10 years the DIACC has built up this important sector as the trusted voice for driving the development of standards and a trust framework that will secure a fully digital Canada. With established global partnerships that will help Canada lead efforts in international digital interoperability and accreditation, the DIACC provides a world-leading forum to foster collaboration for developing and recommending harmonizing policies, standards, and regulatory changes with international benchmarks — innovative solutions to navigate the digital future.

About Sterling Backcheck

Sterling Backcheck—a leading provider of background and identity services in Canada— offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our tech-enabled services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. Visit Sterling Backcheck at sterlingbackcheck.ca.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers background, identity verification, and Covid-19 health testing services to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 70 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

