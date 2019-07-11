Sterling Bay Announces Fleet Fields At Lincoln Yards

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based real estate development and investment firm, Sterling Bay, proudly announces the upcoming opening of Fleet Fields. The interim recreational sports fields at Lincoln Yards will be open to the public beginning Sunday, July 28, 2019. Fleet Fields will consist of three public fields located at 1397 West Wabansia Avenue, in the North Branch Corridor, as part of the company's approximately 55-acre mixed-use development located along the North Branch of the Chicago River connecting Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

"The vision for Lincoln Yards has always centered on Sterling Bay's mission to give back to our hometown and enhance Chicago and its great neighborhoods," said Andy Gloor, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bay. "Fleet Fields is our first step in this project, revitalizing an underutilized area and delivering a vibrant, well-maintained, public recreational green space to the City of Chicago."

Located on just over 1.5 acres of land, Fleet Fields includes one full-sized soccer pitch built to U12 standards, as well as two regulation-sized Futsal courts. All fields will be open to the public and be available for programmed, street-style and open play.

Fleet Fields, privately funded and maintained by Sterling Bay, is the first project at Lincoln Yards and will be open to the public, seven days a week between the hours of 8am – 11pm. Programming opportunities led by Mettle Sports will offer a range of soccer and other sports leagues, planned activities and community driven activations at the fields.

"The opening of Fleet Fields is an exciting and highly anticipated kick off to bring public green space to the North Branch at Lincoln Yards," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins. "Our community – and communities across the City – will be able to enjoy these interim recreation fields while the developer continues its progress in delivering larger park space along the riverfront."

Fleet Fields will also offer additional park amenities that include a community pavilion with picnic benches, 58 on-site parking stalls, 50-seat bleachers, on-site bathrooms, on-site water fountains, and LED outdoor sports lighting for extended enjoyment.

ABOUT STERLING BAY

Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald's, Glassdoor, Pinterest, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities and strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 250 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline in excess of $8.7 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com

