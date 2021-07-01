Sterling Bay Partners with Eden Health to Bring Premium Healthcare Amenities to Chicago Office Spaces

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago real estate development firm, Sterling Bay, and national medical practice, Eden Health, today announced a partnership to bring premium healthcare amenities to tenants in major Chicago office locations including 600 W Chicago and 111 N Canal, an asset owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives and managed by Sterling Bay. Tenants of these properties, and the 7,500 Chicago employees they represent, will now have access to a dedicated on-site team of healthcare professionals, offering primary care, mental health, physical therapy, insurance navigation and 24/7 virtual care services.

This partnership represents one of Eden Health's first physical clinic locations in the Midwest and a total 3,000-square-feet of leased space. Eden Health, which recently received $60M series C funding, allows patients – and their families -- to access all medical services via in-person clinic visits or mobile telehealth appointments, enabling a personalized, proactive care healthcare approach across multiple channels.

"Sterling Bay designs its creative office spaces with tenant experience at the forefront, offering companies an important tool to attract and retain top talent," said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. "By adding Eden Health's premium healthcare services to our amenity package, we're taking our on-demand, concierge-style tenant experience to the next level and setting the new standard for employee-centric workplaces."

According to Eden Health, commercial office buildings that offer on-site medical locations not only improve tenant health and wellness and lower insurance claims costs, but drastically reduce absenteeism and travelling to off-site medical offices, helping employees save time and increase productivity.

"Working with innovative landlords like Sterling Bay marks an important shift in the way Eden Health is changing the landscape of commercial real estate, positioning on-site medical practices as a must-have, especially in a post pandemic environment," said Matt McCambridge, CEO of Eden Health. "Over the last year, employers and employees across the country have made it clear – health and wellness is a priority that is not going away, so it's time to start making changes to accommodate demand."

Eden Health's new locations in select Sterling Bay office properties, which are certified by International WELL Building Institute as WELL Health-Safety Rated, are slated to open in 2021, with two additional locations in discussion for One Two Pru and 333 N Green.

To accommodate patients, Eden Health is growing an already robust team of licensed clinicians to operate each new location. For more information on job opportunities, please visit www.edenhealth.com.

About Sterling Bay

Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald's, WPP, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities, and strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline of more than $10 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com .

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, $168 billion in assets under management and over 600 professionals (as of March 31, 2021), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our 15 independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

